Buoyant Launches Service Mesh Academy for Hands-on, Engineer-focused Training from the Creators of Linkerd Monthly live and on-demand workshops will help users develop skills to support service mesh deployments, Kubernetes, and other CNCF projects in production

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyant , the creators of the world's lightest and fastest service mesh, Linkerd , today announced the launch of Service Mesh Academy , a hands-on training series designed to provide free education for software engineers around the world on the critical topic of the service mesh. The academy provides a series of live, online workshops led by experts in Linkerd or other related topics. Workshops are also available on-demand for those who cannot attend live or prefer self-paced learning.

The service mesh has become a critical part of the modern, cloud-native approach to software. According to last year's report by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), organizations with service mesh in production increased 50% in 2020 alone, with another 42% either evaluating a service mesh or planning to use one. In 2021, Linkerd became a graduated project of the CNCF, underscoring the project's maturity and reach. Despite this, gaps in skills related to containers, Kubernetes, and cloud native technologies like the service mesh are still a pervasive issue in the software industry.

To meet this demand, Buoyant's Service Mesh Academy will provide the cloud native community with practical guidance for implementing, securing, and running a service mesh in Kubernetes environments. The academy's hands-on workshops will provide professional training designed to enable Kubernetes users to master all aspects of the service mesh, from setting up mutual TLS to securing multi-cluster communication to fine-grained network policy.

"The Service Mesh Academy will play a vital role in helping every software engineer in the world become an expert in the service mesh by giving them hands-on training with the open source software that powers critical infrastructure around the world," said William Morgan, CEO of Buoyant and one of the creators of Linkerd. "It's squarely in line with Buoyant's mission to give everyone the power to build innovative, reliable, and secure software. Our initial workshops have already attracted tremendous participation, and I'm very excited for the roadmap ahead."

To kick off 2022, Buoyant will host its first Service Mesh Academy workshop, Locking down your Kubernetes cluster with Linkerd , on January 13, 2022, focusing on securing in-cluster network traffic using new traffic policies introduced in Linkerd 2.11 . Participants will gain practical insights through real-world use cases to restrict access to critical services, prevent traffic across namespaces, and secure traffic while still allowing metrics scrapes, health checks, and other meta-traffic. Interested parties can sign up to participate live on the Service Mesh Academy registration page .

Upcoming Service Mesh Academy workshops include:

End-to-end TLS with Linkerd and Emissary on February 17, 2022

Certificate management for Linkerd on March 16, 2022

Existing on-demand workshops include:

For more information and to register for Service Mesh Academy workshops, please visit https://buoyant.io/service-mesh-academy/ .

About Buoyant

Buoyant is the creator of Linkerd. Buoyant was founded by William Morgan and Oliver Gould with the mission of making the fundamental tools for reliability and security of software accessible to every engineer in the world. Buoyant pioneered the service mesh category with Linkerd, and today, Buoyant software powers critical production infrastructure for leading organizations around the world. Buoyant investors include GV, Benchmark, #ANGELS, A Capital, and SV Angel.

About Linkerd

Linkerd is an open source, ultralight, security-first service mesh for Kubernetes, and a graduation-tier project in the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). Created in 2016, Linkerd was the first service mesh project, and the one to introduce the term "service mesh" to the industry lexicon. Today, Linkerd powers critical infrastructure at organizations like Microsoft, Nordstorm, HP, and Expedia, and many more. For more information, visit https://linkerd.io .

