AANP Applauds U.S. News & World Report Ranking of Nurse Practitioners as "Best Health Care Job" in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is celebrating the news that U.S News & World Report has ranked the nurse practitioner (NP) role first on its 2022 Best Health Care Jobs list and second on its 2022 100 Best Jobs list. The annual rankings take into account the most important aspects of a job, including opportunities for growth, work-life balance and salary.

Dr. April Kapu, President of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient

U.S. News & World Report ranking of NPs as the nation's top health care job demonstrates the strength of the profession

"U.S. News & World Report ranking of NPs as the nation's top health care job demonstrates the strength of the profession in serving patients and communities and meeting the skyrocketing demand for high-quality health care across the country," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "These rankings highlight what we have known for some time: the NP role is not just a job, it's a calling for more than 325,000 NPs who are working tirelessly on the front lines of health care, from hospitals to primary care clinics, in patients' homes and via telehealth. NPs are highly trained and committed health care providers improving the health of their patients and communities. As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, America's NPs will continue delivering high-quality care in every health care setting and expanding access to care in vulnerable and underserved communities. Their dedication makes me proud to be an NP."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org . For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19 .

American Association of Nurse Practitioners (PRNewsfoto/American Association of Nurse P)

