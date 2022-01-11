1NCE Selects Miami for North American Headquarters

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1NCE, the first provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate, announced at the Consumer Electronics Show that it has selected Miami for its new North American headquarters. The company – headquartered in Cologne, Germany – was founded in 2017 and has offices in Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Miami, Rome, Paris, Warsaw, Hong Kong, and Riga.

Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer for 1NCE, will also serve as President, North America.

1NCE – which recently received $50 million from multiple investors, including SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom, to fund expansion in the United States and Asia – identified Miami through a nationwide search process and the support of the Office of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. The company will now begin the search for a permanent location to house the 100-150 new employees it plans to hire locally within the next three years.

"With an enormous number of digital innovation companies and first-class universities, as well as strong logistics and infrastructure, Miami offers fertile ground for 1NCE's ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and beyond. 1NCE is the only IoT provider to offer flat rate connectivity and software that works out-of-the-box anywhere around the globe, while still offering flexibility for design and oversight of IoT – enabling smart cities projects that will truly change how we live and work. And thanks to Mayor Suarez, we now have an amazing new base for our future U.S. workforce to supercharge 1NCE's innovation," said Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer and President, North America for 1NCE.

"1NCE is an exciting addition to the rapidly expanding roster of dynamic tech companies that call Miami home. Miami's talent pool for tech is one of the most desirable in the nation, and 1NCE will have great success finding the best and brightest to join its team. I'm pleased to welcome 1NCE to Miami, and I can't wait to see more Internet of Things companies follow its lead," said Mayor Francis Suarez.

1NCE's mission is to deliver global IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service with simplicity and scalability for businesses across borders and industries. All for one flat rate: $10 for 10 years.

More than 70 percent of IoT projects involve multi-national networks. And 75 percent of all IoT projects fail, mostly due to underestimated costs and underdeveloped planning. With a simple IoT flat rate service available across the globe for a 10-year period, 1NCE significantly reduces IT costs and uncertainty surrounding future price hikes, while also increasing flexibility to program and manage IoT networks. The company's next phase of product expansion centers on intelligent software connectivity and over-the-top (OTT) services that stay ahead of the curve of IoT's maturation as an industry.

In 2022, 1NCE plans to expand its footprint to reach more than 140 countries (up from 104 today) while increasing the number of Tier-1 wireless operators in its global CaaS network by 25 percent.

ABOUT 1NCE

1NCE is the first provider of connectivity and software for IoT at a global flat rate – offering fast, secure, and reliable cellular connectivity and software services in more than 100 countries worldwide. 1NCE cooperates with Deutsche Telekom AG and its roaming partners to support all common mobile communication standards such as 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, NB-IoT and LTE-M. The 1NCE IoT Flat Rate is designed to last over the entire lifetime of an IoT device with a one-off payment. This makes IoT applications affordable and scalable for use cases like smart metering, asset tracking or vehicle telematics. The company – founded in 2017 by our CEO Alexander P. Sator together with Deutsche Telekom AG – is headquartered in Cologne, Germany and has 200 staff in Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, London, Miami, Rome, Paris, Warsaw, Hong Kong, and Riga. More at: www.1nce.com.

Media Contacts:

Brad Chase

brad.chase@1nce.com

Dennis Knake

dennis.knake@1nce.com

View original content:

SOURCE 1NCE