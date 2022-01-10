Ropes & Gray Strengthens IP and Technology Transactions Team with New Partner and Counsel Partner Edward Sadtler and Counsel Emily Karlberg have Guided Complex IP, Technology and M&A Matters for Established and Emerging Companies

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that its industry-leading intellectual property and technology transactions practices are expanding again with the arrival of two leading lawyers: Edward H. Sadtler as partner in New York and Emily M. Karlberg (Lieberman) as counsel in San Francisco.

"Dealmaking shows no signs of slowing in 2022. Market-leading IP advisers like Edward and Emily are integral to help our clients understand and execute the complexities of the red hot tech market. Each has a strong, technical background and deep market knowledge that benefit our clients in their most challenging and complex tech deals. We are excited to welcome them to the firm," said David Djaha, managing partner.

Edward joins Ropes & Gray's 500-lawyer New York office as a partner in its intellectual property transactions and technology, media and telecommunications industry group. Ropes & Gray's global team is renowned for providing first-rate counsel to groundbreaking technology companies, and their investors, on transactional, regulatory, litigation and investigative matters.

With more than 20 years of experience representing leading technology companies and private equity firms, Edward has become an indispensable advisor for clients faced with complex legal challenges.

Edward has counseled clients on IP and technology aspects of M&A transactions and private equity investments, including many cross-border deals and matters involving unique transaction structures. He also serves as lead counsel on a wide range of strategic transactions, including, licensing and collaboration matters involving IP and technology in a wide range of industries. These industries include financial services, software, fintech, consumer brands, hospitality, media, energy, communications and health care.

In addition, Edward has guided fund managers and private equity firms on legal issues related to data strategies that include monetization of data, as well as cybersecurity and privacy issues. His experience also extends to providing IP advice in financings, securitizations, public offerings and restructurings.

Emily, who will be based in San Francisco, also has established a reputation for handling sophisticated transactions. Her practice is focused on IP and carve-out aspects of mergers and acquisitions, including complex business divisions, spin-offs, and joint ventures. In addition to conducting IP diligence, Emily also advises on licensing arrangements, services agreements, and other commercial agreements, both within the context of mergers and acquisitions and on a stand-alone basis.

Emily has also counseled emerging growth clients in IP and technology matters arising from entity formation, corporate partnerships and other strategic and complex transactions. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional, and conducts privacy diligence in addition to IP diligence on transactions.

"Edward and Emily are leading technology lawyers joining a sophisticated team," said Ed Black, co-head of Ropes & Gray's global technology, media and telecommunications practice.

Black continued: "In 2021, Ropes & Gray guided complex and record-breaking technology transactions, including McAfee Corp.'s $14 billion sale, and the $40 billion SPAC merger and IPO of Southeast Asian super-app Grab. Edward and Emily are a perfect fit for the complex work we're doing in the field of global tech."

"Tech dealmaking is on a tear right now. To meet that demand, Ropes & Gray is further strengthening its deal teams. Edward and Emily are a perfect complement to our practice. They understand the most complex technology, M&A and IP matters," said Megan Baca co-head of Ropes & Gray's global IP transactions practice.

Said Melissa Rones, co-head of Ropes & Gray's IP transactions practice: "At a time when more and more corporate deals involve matters related to IP, which is where Edward and Emily specialize, we are very pleased that they have decided to join our team."

Edward said: "I'm excited to be a part of the continued growth of the firm's renowned IP and technology practice and feel privileged to be joining this remarkable team of attorneys. The deep industry experience across the firm's practice groups offers clients access to one of the best platforms for handling matters where IP and technology are critical."

"It's an exciting time to join Ropes & Gray, especially with the firm's announcement that it is adding a third California office," Emily said. "This is a premier firm serving leading clients in IP and M&A, and I am proud to be part of the team."

Ropes & Gray has announced the firm will open its 12th office, and third in California, in 2022, and that private equity partner Brandon Howald, based in Los Angeles, has joined the firm.

