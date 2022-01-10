PRIVATE PARK CITY COMMUNITY, PROMONTORY CLUB, REACHES RECORD SALES IN 2021 AND SHARES ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR THE FUTURE OF THE MASTER-PLANNED DEVELOPMENT IN 2022

PARK CITY, UTAH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Real Estate has broken record sales volume for the second year in a row. Accounting for over 30% of all lot and home sales in Park City, Promontory closed a record $533M and carries another $120M pending transactions into 2022. This is compared to the previous record of over $465M in 2020. The back-to-back record sales years are staggering compared to pre-pandemic numbers from 2019 at $214 million for the year.

The deck at The Shed, one of Promontory's clubhouses

Promontory Club became an obvious choice for many families that value the abundant outdoor recreation and robust amenity offerings, proximity to the Salt Lake City International Airport, and thoughtful, exquisite design of the architecture throughout the property. Future amenity announcements, to add to the current world-class offering of fourteen signature amenities, include a new short course, a putting course, an indoor golf learning center, an Adventure Building, another tennis center, and additional Club facilities. All told, Promontory has another $75 million in amenities in the pipeline that will only distance itself further from the competition.

"My vision was to create a world-class mountain retreat second to none for multi-generational families with a vast array of amenities and programming designed to be enjoyed year-round," says Promontory developer Francis Najafi of Pivotal Group. "This record sales activity has solidified us as a desirable haven for new buyers and longtime members to be together with their young children, adult children, and grandchildren. Families find comfort in the ways they are able to connect amidst an expansive retreat that offers safety and variety with five restaurants and many on-site recreational offerings."

With 2022 looking to be equally vibrant in welcoming new families, Promontory has plans to release eight new neighborhoods with options for custom estate homesites and to-be-built homes from Promontory's new construction division, Promontory HOMES. With the complex and layered offerings at Promontory, the in-house Promontory Real Estate experts, a team of eight stellar real estate agents, led by Director of Sales, Chris Messick, are an asset to incoming prospective buyers and the realtor community.

Beginning this year, Promontory Real Estate will be backed by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as the office's listing broker. Locally owned and operated since 1976 as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties and its predecessor companies, Utah Properties has been a leading force in the development of Park City's real estate market.

Steve Roney, Owner & CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, provided some perspective on the significance of Promontory joining the fold noting, "Promontory is known for excellence as a luxury home community with world-class amenities and endless activities; promising a lifestyle grounded in outdoor recreation and a legacy where friends and families can make lasting connections. Promontory is a place people want to be. We, at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, look forward to supporting this outstanding development."

Promontory is an award-winning 7,200-acre recreational second home and private mountain community in Park City, Utah. Promontory's expansive mountain setting offers diverse year-round amenities and activities for the multi-generational family. The community consists of 1,924 homesites with stunning mountain views. More than 700 homes have been built, and there are approximately 850 Members of the private, Promontory Club. Eight of Promontory's 34 distinct neighborhoods feature developer-built homes, known as Promontory HOMES. These include the new, modern Portfolio of Homes within the Pinnacle at Promontory neighborhood. For more information, visit www.promontoryclub.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties is an independently owned residential, commercial, and advisory services real estate company founded in 1976. With offices throughout the Wasatch Front, Wasatch Back, Logan, Moab, and St. George, the company has a long-standing track record of market dominance and dependability. Under the Berkshire Hathaway name, the firm holds the #1 position in Utah's real estate marketplace and maintains a historic commitment to community-driven service. For more information, please visit their website at www.bhhsutah.com.

