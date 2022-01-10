PolyPhotonix Limited Announces Strategic Alliance with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. and Prevail Partners, LLC

DURHAM, England, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyPhotonix Limited, developer of a patented noninvasive treatment for diabetic retinopathy, entered a global strategic alliance with Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. ("InfoWorks") to lead management of FDA regulated human clinical trials of PolyPhotonix's Noctura 400 Sleep Mask. The Noctura 400 Sleep Mask has the potential to treat and prevent diabetic retinopathy, a condition of diabetic patients that can lead to blindness. Diabetic retinopathy represents a significant burden of disease for both patients and healthcare systems globally and is a significant cause of blindness in the working age population.

InfoWorks will deploy its patented capabilities and technology for achieving the highest quality data in the shortest possible time during clinical trials. In addition, Prevail Partners, LLC, an affiliate of InfoWorks, has agreed to invest significantly in PolyPhotonix upon the commencement of the FDA clinical trial as lead investor in a Series A investment round. Current investors include the UK Future Fund and Revere Capital Advisors LLC.

PolyPhotonix's relationship with InfoWorks, assisted by the commitment of Prevail Partners, will expedite the progression of its FDA trial for the Noctura 400 Sleep Mask. PolyPhotonix, InfoWorks and Prevail Partners anticipate that this relationship will benefit the advancement of other indications from PolyPhotonix's biotechnology pipeline.

ABOUT POLYPHOTONIX LIMITED

PolyPhotonix is a bio-photonic research and development company that designs, develops, and manufactures noninvasive photonic-based medical devices focused on light therapy treatments for macular eye disease. PolyPhotonix's Noctura 400 Sleep Mask is an innovative, noninvasive, and monitored home care treatment developed to prevent and treat diabetic retinopathy.

ABOUT PREVAIL PARTNERS, LLC

Prevail Partners is an investment fund focused on life sciences companies. The fund is designed to take advantage of the attractive returns possible in promising scientific advances in the life science fields of therapeutics, preventive treatments, medical devices and diagnostics. A uniquely favorable feature of the fund is that Prevail InfoWorks applies proprietary technologies and services to equip companies in which the fund invests, giving investors and strategic licensing partners the comfort that the clinical trials have a higher likelihood of success.

ABOUT PREVAIL INFOWORKS, INC.

For over a decade, InfoWorks has been dedicated to providing biotech, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies with the most innovative and complete technology and service solutions for their clinical development. The company delivers unique products and services that accelerate and de-risk drug development and the clinical regulatory process more rapidly and cost effectively, including through real-time actionable intelligence of evolving topline trends and metrics to patient specific data derived from aggregating all clinical, diagnostic, operational and project accounting data.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For example, statements regarding expectations for new research, progress with clinical trials or future business initiatives are forward looking statements.

