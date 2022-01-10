Pet Releaf Introduces Higher Potency Hemp Oil and Liposomes

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the market-leading CBD hemp health brand for pets, announces two new higher potency CBD products for pet parents with larger dogs or who have multiple pet companions. Pet Releaf first released the Hemp Oil 750 and Liposomes 600 exclusively online, and it's now rolling them out to pet retailers following high demand.

Pet Releaf's newest products, a Hemp Oil 750 and Liposome 600. Higher potency oils for large to extra-large breed dogs and multi-pet families.

As we've continued to grow our CBD product family, we knew it was time to give larger dogs some extra special attention.

"As we've continued to grow our CBD product family, we knew it was time to give larger dogs some extra special attention," said Stephen Smith, co-founder and president at Pet Releaf. "We sniffed out that they were being left out, and broadened our hemp oil line to reach those large dogs, extra-large dogs, and multi-pet households. Make no bones about it – big dogs deserve big love, and so we are excited that our pet retail partners are now offering these higher potency Pet Releaf products to better serve them."

Pet Releaf's line of hemp oils are certified USDA organic and provide a clean label for your pet, including only two ingredients: Organic Full Spectrum Hemp Extract and Organic Coconut Oil (MCT). They help support mobility and flexibility, a healthy immune system, and promote calmness and relaxation. The veterinarian-formulated hemp oils are available in four different potencies for pets of all sizes: Hemp Oil 100 for small dogs and cats, Hemp Oil 200 for medium dogs, Hemp Oil 500 for large breed dogs, and Hemp Oil 750 for large and extra-large dogs. They are best administered on an empty stomach twice a day.

Pet Releaf Liposome Hemp Oils not only provide health benefits to your pet companions but also offer a convenient administration method. The Liposomal technology makes it possible for the oil to be administered during or after mealtime without losing any effectiveness. Along with full spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD, Pet Releaf Liposome Hemp Oils are mixed with a sustainably sourced Wild Alaskan Pollock Oil that may satisfy your pet's picky palate while also delivering essential Omega 3 fatty acids for their overall wellness. The Liposome Hemp Oils are veterinarian-formulated and available in three different potencies for pets of all sizes: Liposome Hemp Oil 100 for small dogs and cats, Liposome Hemp Oil 300 for medium to large breed dogs, and Liposome Hemp Oil 600 for extra-large dogs.

All Pet Releaf Hemp Oils, Liposomes, Capsules and Edibites are certified by the National Animal Supplement Council. This certification ensures the products' seed to sale traceability and safety, as well as that they are properly labeled with accurate ingredients listed and meet all of the supplement requirements.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf began in the early 2000s with a mission of changing what healthy means for pets and has helped over 4 million pets on their health journey. Its products support a healthy immune system, situational stress, hip, and joint discomfort, and more. All the products incorporate hemp sourced from U.S. farms using sustainable and regenerative practices and is grown with no herbicides or pesticides. By extracting their oils with cutting edge Terpex™ technology, Pet Releaf provides the highest-quality, all-natural products that have shown positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide and online throughout the United States and Europe. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit https://petreleaf.com/about-us.

