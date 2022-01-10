InsureMyTrip Recognized for Travel Safety Campaign, Wins Search Award

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip is pleased to announce a win at the 2021 UK Search Awards. InsureMyTrip, along with Screaming Frog, a search marketing company, won the award in the category of "Best Use of Search – Travel/Leisure (SEO)" with the entry "Travel Restrictions by State" page.

Nominations for this award must demonstrate creativity, innovative campaigns, attract links and improve rankings. InsureMyTrip and Screaming Frog rose to that challenge, creating informational content for travelers that drives performance success. The "Travel Restrictions by State" page has more than 260 referring domains and is the third most linked page on InsureMyTrip.com (behind the homepage and Covid-19 information hub).

"While many of the links were gained because of ScreamingFrog's rigorous outreach, our own constant updates, email marketing, and high ranking have all contributed heavily to the page's success in the search results," says InsureMyTrip's Search Engine Optimization expert Brendan Pearson.

Judges of the UK Search awards said this about InsureMyTrip's "Travel Restrictions by State" campaign:

"Really clear objectives and strategy – clear focus on relatable, credible, and unique content for their readers. Brilliant use of real time information, assets and leveraging in the moment moments – no tourism, hand sanitizer, interactive maps. Brilliant performance for competitive terms which has resulted in solid organic growth. Massive well done!"

