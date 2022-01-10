GODADDY TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 10, 2022 AND ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY ON FEBRUARY 11, 2022

GODADDY TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS ON THURSDAY FEBRUARY 10, 2022 AND ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL INVESTOR DAY ON FEBRUARY 11, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022, after the US stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, please register here for webcast information. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net/.

Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

Additionally, GoDaddy will host a virtual investor day on Friday, February 11, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Members of GoDaddy's management team will host a series of presentations that focus on the company's long-term strategy, innovation initiatives, financial framework, capital allocation strategy and go-forward financial reporting structure. The presentations will also be followed by a live Q&A session.

The event, along with supporting materials, can be accessed live or via an archived replay through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.godaddy.net/.

Analysts and institutional investors interested in participating in the live Q&A are encouraged to contact GoDaddy at investorday@godaddy.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online and in-person. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com.

© 2022 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.