Built In Honors Enigma in 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Across Three Categories

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a global platform for tech professionals, today announced that Enigma, a data science company that provides comprehensive intelligence about the financial health and identity of every U.S. business, was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards across three categories. Specifically, Enigma ranked on the lists for Best Paying Companies, Best Small Companies and Best Places to Work in New York City. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"We're as passionate about making Enigma a fantastic place to work as we are about data, and these awards are strong validation of our priorities: putting people first," says Hicham Oudghiri, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enigma. "This is great recognition to kick off what promises to be an exciting year for us."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT ENIGMA

Enigma provides comprehensive intelligence about the identity and financial health of every small and medium business across the United States. By engineering better data from hundreds of public and third-party sources, they aim to tell the complete story of every business, so that companies of every size can access the financial services they need to grow and thrive. To learn more visit https://enigma.com .

