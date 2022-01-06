Black Owned Victor George Spirits Acquires Majority Stake in Palm Beach Distillery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned Victor George Spirits (VGS) announced they have closed on a deal to buy an equity stake in Palm Beach Distillery (PBD). Palm Beach Distillery is located at 1142 Okeechobee Road, Bay 6 in West Palm Beach. Founded by Summer Piep in 2017, Palm Beach Distillery currently produces vodka, rum, gin and will begin producing several Victor George Spirits products including a rye whiskey Pullman Porters 1867 and a bourbon Fort Mose'. Pullman Porters 1867, a six-year aged rye whiskey is named after former slaves that became the highest paid Black people of the 1860's. Fort Mose' is a bourbon named after the first city in America that Black people could live free and is located just outside St Augustine, Florida. These two new brands are scheduled to be released by Victor George Spirits in February 2022 in honor of Black History Month.

Victor and Jolyn Harvey with Summer Piep (PRNewsfoto/Victor George Spirits)

Piep will remain as a partner and serve as Chief Operating Officer and Master Distiller of Palm Beach Distillery. "We feel this is a great opportunity to help Palm Beach Distillery get to the next level. The Victor George Spirits team brings experience, marketing, resources and distribution opportunities that will help get our award-winning brands in the hands of more consumers," said Piep.

Victor G Harvey, an industry veteran and owner of nationally distributed Victor George Vodka "VG", will be the Chairman of the Board and Director of Business Development, his daughter Jolyn Harvey, also a partner in the new venture and graduate of Ohio State University who has worked in the family business for the last three years will serve as Chief Marketing Officer of Palm Beach Distillery.

Palm Beach Distillery will remain Florida's first female operated distillery with Summer Piep and Jolyn Harvey. "This is very exciting for our team at Victor George Spirits as we continue to expand our footprint across the United States. We are rapidly adding to our quality portfolio of brands and will be acquiring additional distilleries with a plan to be the largest Black Owned spirits company in the world by 2025," said Harvey.

Victor George through its development company Northeast 6th Development was approved by the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board who voted unanimously in November 2021 to provide $2,450,000 to help fund construction cost of a 15,000 square foot facility that will house a distillery, restaurant, cigar bar, whiskey lounge, co working space and a rooftop bar and lounge located on historic Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

VG Vodka is distributed in 44 states and available at most major retailers nationwide including Albertsons, Kroger, Trader Joes and more. It can also be found at several on and off premise locations throughout south Florida and as well as Tampa, Orlando, and Jacksonville. This will serve as distribution points for the new products driven by consumer demand.

Several products currently produced by Palm Beach Distillery have received awards at the San Francisco World Spirits competition and can be found at some local retailers in South Florida and soon throughout the state. Products retail between $19.99 and $21.99 750ml.

Limited sample bottles are available for the media upon request. Victor Harvey, Summer Piep and Jolyn Harvey are also available for interviews.

