KeifeRx to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference and BIO Partnering at JPM

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeifeRx, LLC, an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of new treatment options for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the Company is participating in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference and BIO Partnering at JPM. Both events will be held virtually and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference 2022.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference Date: January 10-13, 2022 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/



Event: BIO Partnering at JPM Date: January 10-14, 2022 Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

During both events, members of KeifeRx's management team will provide an update on the Company's pipeline of optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference will entail CEO Chris Hoyt and Dr. Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., Director of KeifeRx's Scientific Board, giving a virtual presentation on recent business and development activities and anticipated milestones, while BIO Partnering at JPM will involve virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies.

About KeifeRx:

KeifeRx, LLC, is an emerging clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of optimized, low dose, orally delivered tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases. KeifeRx's optimized TKIs are designed to penetrate the brain, induce autophagy, and treat neurodegenerative diseases through the bulk disposal of disease-causing toxic proteins. KeifeRx's clinical pipeline is led by Nilotinib BE, an optimized, lower dose formulation of nilotinib delivered as an oral capsule, which the company is advancing in a multicenter Phase 3 clinical trial in early Alzheimer's disease (NILEAD). KeifeRx has rights to cross reference the INDs for the clinical trials of nilotinib conducted at Georgetown University. Georgetown University has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in Parkinson's disease and is currently conducting clinical trials in Lewy body dementia (Phase 2) and Huntington's disease (Phase 1b). In addition to Nilotinib, KeifeRx's TKI portfolio includes an optimized oral dose of Bosutinib, which is the subject of a Phase 2 clinical program in Lewy body dementia at Georgetown, and Gutinib, which is currently undergoing optimizing and IND enabling studies at Georgetown involving four separate formulations. Georgetown University owns several issued patents and pending patent applications on the underlying technology that relates to the use of TKIs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases with Charbel Moussa, MBBS, Ph.D., as an inventor. KeifeRx has an exclusive option to license the intellectual property from Georgetown University. For more information on KeifeRx, please visit https://www.keiferx.com.

