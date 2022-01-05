Ionis to present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that Brett P. Monia, Ph.D., chief executive officer, will present a company overview at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website. The replay will be available within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

