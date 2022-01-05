GOL holds its Asia Investor Roundtable at the Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOLLBZ/SGX, GOL/NYSE, GOLL4/B3), Brazil's largest domestic airline, will hold its Asia Investor Roundtable tomorrow January 6, 2022, at 11:00 am (SGT/HKT) at the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Investors wishing to attend to the videoconference may access the webcast platform (https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c25452e8-cdb6-408f-ba0f-2acdd3b962fa) on GOL's IR website (www.voegol.com.br/ir).

Questions may be sent via webcast platform (https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=c25452e8-cdb6-408f-ba0f-2acdd3b962fa) before and during the videoconference.

Contact: ri@voegol.com.br, phone: +55(11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.: GOL is Brazil's largest domestic airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

