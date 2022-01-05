Bringing Healthcare into the Metaverse, XRHealth and HTC Will Offer Virtual Treatment Rooms on the VIVE Focus 3 and VIVE Flow The Virtual Treatment Rooms Will Provide a Variety of Treatments including Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, and Pain Management

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XRHealth , the leader in extended reality and therapeutic applications, and HTC VIVE, the global leader in premium virtual reality (VR), announced today that they will offer virtual treatment rooms on the VIVE Focus 3 and VIVE Flow. The virtual treatment rooms will offer a variety of treatments including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and pain management.

HTC's mission is to provide the first full VR ecosystem specifically built for businesses and will be offering XRHealth's platform to medical facilities to build out their own virtual clinics. Clinicians will be able to use VIVE Focus 3, preloaded with XRHealth's applications, to create a virtual treatment center that will engage and treat patients remotely. Patients can also enter their virtual treatment rooms from the comfort of their own home using the VIVE Flow. Through the XRHealth platform, clinicians will receive data insights on patient progress in real time so that they can accurately monitor their recovery and make adjustments to the treatment process, as required.

"As the metaverse builds momentum, providing virtual treatment rooms will be paramount," says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. "Providing virtual treatment for patients is going to enhance all clinician practices by offering the most innovative solutions to anyone, anywhere."

VIVE Focus 3 provides clinicians with high quality visuals, a swappable battery designed for long use, and an ultra-wide 120-degree field of view for the most realistic and immersive experience. The wireless all-in-one headset provides a compliant solution to seamlessly work from anywhere, pushing the boundaries of business and health technology. HTC's newest immersive glasses VIVE Flow will enable patients to access care from anywhere they are located. Weighing in at 189 grams, the lightweight and portable nature of VIVE Flow makes immersive experiences accessible with an Android 5G smartphone.

"By advancing XR technology with VIVE Focus 3 and VIVE Flow, we're removing a lot of friction points patients and clinicians experience, while providing greater access to care," says Daniel O'Brien, President and Global Head of Enterprise at HTC Americas. "HTC is once again leading the way in XR technology, seamlessly moving people into the metaverse as we've done so many times in the past."

XRHealth on VIVE Focus 3 in the US will be available starting February 1, 2022 and will be available on VIVE Flow in Spring 2022.

About XRHealth

XRHealth operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Clinics, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and it's R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.xr.health/ .

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com .

CONTACT:

DeeDee Rudenstein,

drudenstein@propelsc.com,

(610) 660-7787



View original content:

SOURCE XRHealth