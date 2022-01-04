Zywave Named in 2021 Now Tech Report as Large Established Digital Insurance Agency Platform

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading insurtech provider, Zywave, has been named as one of two large established vendors in the end-to-end solution functionality segment for digital insurance agency platform providers, according to Forrester's "Now Tech: Digital Insurance Agency Platforms, Q4 2021" report.

The report overviewed 13 digital insurance agency platform providers based on market presence and functionality. Zywave is categorized as one of two large established vendors within the digital insurance agency platform space that were classified in the end-to-end solution functionality segment.

"We are pleased to be named in this Forrester report," said Eric Rentsch, Zywave senior vice president of product management. "Over the past few years, Zywave has made significant investments in research and development, as well as in the acquisitions of new technologies. Today, we are proud of this recognition in the end-to-end provider functionality segment."

The Forrester report is a vital industry resource offering precise insights on the technology services that agencies can use to operate more efficiently. The report helps to assess the value digital insurance agency platforms can provide and further breaks them down by size and functionally, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions.

A key benefit of Zywave's platform is the ability to scale to the needs of their customers, no matter their size and across personal lines, commercial lines and employee benefits. As an end-to-end solution, Zywave enables agencies and carriers to simplify digital transformation as a platform that offers marketing automation applications, integrated digital client experience software, employee mobile apps, insurance knowledge base toolkits, and distribution and compliance management offerings.

To read the full Forrester report, visit https://go.zywave.com/Download-The-Forrester-Now-Tech_Report.html. To learn more about Zywave's end-to-end offerings, visit www.zywave.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals—their own Modern RevOps Machine. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

