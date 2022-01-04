U.S. Drug Overdose Deaths Increased by 31 Percent in 2020; Up 56 Percent for Synthetic Opioids

Trust for America's Health and Well Being Trust renew their call for urgent action to address the overdose crisis

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a National Center for Health Statistics report released the last week of 2021 using official annual mortality data, 91,799 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020. This is an astounding 31 percent increase over the 2019 rate and the largest year-over-year rate increase on record. Additional data suggests that 2021 drug overdose deaths continued to increase, underscoring the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the health and well-being of Americans.

The increases in drug deaths occurred nationally, spanning age, sex, and racial/ethnic groups. In both 2019 and 2020, the highest overdose deaths rates were for American Indian/Alaska Native people and the largest percentage increase in drug overdose death rates from 2019 to 2020 were seen in Black and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander people. These data show again the urgent need for comprehensive action to address the nation's growing substance misuse crisis among diverse populations.

Additional analysis by Trust for America's Health (TFAH) and Well Being Trust (WBT) of state-level data show nearly all states and the District of Columbia saw increases between 2019 and 2020, including very large ones for many states.

Five states—Kentucky, Louisiana , Mississippi , South Carolina , and West Virginia—had drug overdose death rates that increased by more than 50 percent between 2019 and 2020.

Just seven states had increases under 10 percent, including three states ( Delaware , New Hampshire , and South Dakota ) that saw declines.

"The long-term and recent trends in drug overdoses are alarming, and require more attention from policymakers," said J. Nadine Gracia, M.D., MSCE, President and CEO of Trust for America's Health. "As we continue to respond to and work to recover from the pandemic, we must take a comprehensive approach that includes policies and programs that reduce overdoses and help Americans suffering from addiction. Policies that address social, economic, and environmental disadvantage, such as childhood trauma, poverty, and discrimination, are needed to help change the trajectory of alcohol, drug, and suicide deaths in the coming decades."

Over the last five years, TFAH and WBT have released as series of reports on "deaths of despair" called Pain in the Nation: The Drug, Alcohol and Suicides Epidemics and the Need for a National Resilience Strategy, which include data analysis and recommendations for evidence-based policies and programs that federal, state, and local officials. The 2022 Pain in the Nation report will be released in May.

"This comes down to leadership and action. If we don't move to do something now, these terrible trends will only continue," said Benjamin F. Miller, PsyD, President of Well Being Trust. "The data are clear— we need to move beyond talk and push for programs and policies that work; and, we need to do so in a way that recognizes that all communities are different and each are going to benefit from a more tailored approach to address this massive problem."

Key findings by drug-type from the recent NCHS report include:

Overall drug overdoses deaths: 91,799 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020, a rate of 28.3 deaths per 100,000 people. This is a rate 31 percent higher than over 2019 when 70,630 Americans died of drug overdoses (21.6 deaths per 100,000).

Opioid overdose deaths: 68,630 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2020, a rate of 21.4 deaths per 100,000 people. This is a rate 38 percent higher than 2019 when 49,860 Americans died of opioid overdoses (15.5 deaths per 100,000).

Synthetic opioid overdose deaths: 56,516 Americans died from synthetic opioid overdoses in 2020, a rate of 17.8 deaths per 100,000 people. That is a rate 56 percent higher than 2019, when 36,359 Americans died of synthetic opioids overdoses (11.4 deaths per 100,000). The rate of synthetic opioid overdose deaths has increased more than fivefold over the past five years.

Cocaine overdose deaths: 19,447 Americans died from cocaine overdoses in 2020, a rate of 6.0 deaths per 100,000 people. That rate is 22 percent higher than 2019, when 15,883 Americans died of cocaine overdoses (4.9 deaths per 100,000). The rate of cocaine overdose deaths has increased by almost threefold over the past five years.

Psychostimulant overdose deaths: 23,837 Americans died from psychostimulants in 2020, a rate of 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people. That's a rate 50 percent higher than 2019, when 16,167 Americans died from psychostimulant overdoses (5.0 deaths per 100,000). The rate of psychostimulants overdose death has increased by fourfold over the past five years.

Additional annual, racial/ethnic, and state-level data can be found below.

Drug Overdose Deaths, 1999-2020

Source: National Vital Statistics System, National Center for Health Statistics

Year Deaths Deaths per 100,000 (Age Adjusted) 1999 16,849 6.1 2000 17,415 6.2 2001 19,394 6.8 2002 23,518 8.2 2003 25,785 8.9 2004 27,424 9.4 2005 29,813 10.1 2006 34,425 11.5 2007 36,010 11.9 2008 36,450 11.9 2009 37,004 11.9 2010 38,329 12.3 2011 41,340 13.2 2012 41,502 13.1 2013 43,982 13.8 2014 47,055 14.7 2015 52,404 16.3 2016 63,632 19.8 2017 70,237 21.7 2018 67,367 20.7 2019 70,630 21.6 2020 91,799 28.3

Drug Overdose Deaths by Racial/Ethnic Groups, 2019-2020

Source: National Vital Statistics System, National Center for Health Statistics

Racial/Ethnic Group 2019 Deaths 2019 Deaths Per 100,000 (Age Adjusted) 2020 Deaths 2020 Deaths Per 100,000 (Age Adjusted) Change in Death Rate, 2019–2020 Non-Hispanic White 50,044 26.2 62,312 33.1 26% Non-Hispanic Black 10,517 24.8 15,256 35.8 44% Non-Hispanic American Indian/ Alaska Native 723 30.5 1,009 42.5 39% Non-Hispanic Asian 679 3.3 935 4.6 39% Non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian/ Other Pacific Islander 58 9.5 86 13.7 44% Hispanic 7,473 12.7 10,606 17.6 39%

Drug Overdose Deaths by State, 2019-2020

Source: TFAH and WBT analysis of data from the National Center for Health Statistics

State 2019 Deaths 2019 Deaths Per 100,000 (Age Adjusted) 2020 Deaths 2020 Deaths Per 100,000

(Age adjusted) Change in Death Rate, 2019–2020 Alabama 768 16.3 1029 22.3 37% Alaska 132 17.8 160 22.0 24% Arizona 1907 26.8 2550 35.8 33% Arkansas 388 13.5 546 19.1 41% California 6198 15.0 8908 21.8 46% Colorado 1079 18.0 1492 24.9 38% Connecticut 1214 34.7 1371 39.1 13% Delaware 435 48.0 444 47.3 -2% D.C. 311 43.2 424 58.1 34% Florida 5268 25.5 7231 35.0 37% Georgia 1408 13.1 1916 18.0 38% Hawaii 242 15.9 274 18.3 15% Idaho 265 15.1 287 15.9 5% Illinois 2790 21.9 3549 28.1 28% Indiana 1699 26.6 2321 36.7 38% Iowa 352 11.5 432 14.3 25% Kansas 403 14.3 490 17.4 22% Kentucky 1380 32.5 2083 49.2 51% Louisiana 1267 28.3 1896 42.7 51% Maine 371 29.9 496 39.7 33% Maryland 2369 38.2 2771 44.6 17% Massachusetts 2210 32.1 2302 33.9 6% Michigan 2385 24.4 2759 28.6 17% Minnesota 792 14.2 1050 19.0 34% Mississippi 394 13.6 586 21.1 55% Missouri 1583 26.9 1875 32.1 19% Montana 143 14.1 162 15.6 10% Nebraska 161 8.7 214 11.3 30% Nevada 647 20.1 832 26.0 29% New Hampshire 407 32.0 393 30.3 -5% New Jersey 2805 31.7 2840 32.1 1% New Mexico 599 30.2 784 39.0 29% New York 3617 18.2 4965 25.4 39% North Carolina 2266 22.3 3146 30.9 39% North Dakota 82 11.4 114 15.6 37% Ohio 4251 38.3 5204 47.2 23% Oklahoma 645 16.7 762 19.4 17% Oregon 615 14.0 803 18.7 34% Pennsylvania 4377 35.6 5168 42.4 19% Rhode Island 307 29.5 397 38.2 29% South Carolina 1127 22.7 1739 34.9 54% South Dakota 86 10.5 83 10.3 -2% Tennessee 2089 31.2 3034 45.6 46% Texas 3136 10.8 4172 14.1 31% Utah 571 18.9 622 20.5 8% Vermont 133 23.8 190 32.9 38% Virginia 1547 18.3 2240 26.6 45% Washington 1259 15.8 1733 22.0 39% West Virginia 870 52.8 1330 81.4 54% Wisconsin 1201 21.1 1531 27.7 31% Wyoming 79 14.1 99 17.4 23%

Trust for America's Health is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that promotes optimal health for every person and community and makes the prevention of illness and injury a national priority. www.tfah.org Twitter:@HealthyAmerica1

Well Being Trust is a national foundation dedicated to advancing the mental, social, and spiritual health of the nation. Created to include participation from organizations across sectors and perspectives, Well Being Trust is committed to innovating and addressing the most critical mental health challenges facing America, and to transforming individual and community well-being. www.wellbeingtrust.org. Twitter: @WellBeingTrust

