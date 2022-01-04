Nanolumens Shines Brilliantly in Refreshed Brand Vision and New Website Experience

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanolumens, world-class creators of brilliant LED displays, has refreshed their brand identity for 2022 and beyond. With a newly launched website, the brand not only has a bold and creative new look, but they've added new design tools and resources to assist channel partners, AV designers, and the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) community. The evolution of the company's brand includes a new customer-centric approach, partner focused culture and a renewed purpose, vision, and brand promise.

Nanolumens logo

Nanolumens, world-class creators of brilliant LED displays, has refreshed their brand identity for 2022 and beyond.



"From the foundation of our philosophy to our product roadmap, our clients and partners depend on us to be industry experts committed to their success," says Ney Corsino, CEO for Nanolumens. "As the LED market increasingly widens, it's essential for us to continue to innovate and grow, building relationships based on trust and results. By refreshing our brand voice and philosophy, with a renewed focus on partner enablement, we're putting a stake in the ground to show what we stand for and who we are as a brand. From our purpose to our personality, to our professionalism, "We ARE LED", and higher standards in all we do are what you can expect from us."

"Along with a new look in our logo, communications, and website, we're offering new design tools and resources for our AV partners. We've launched our NanoDesigner™ Room Configurator tool, which can offer a place to visualize and develop the scope and scale of a project. It creates fully exportable packages with spec sheets, array configuration details with BOM and accompanying diagrams, saving engineering and planning time. We've also introduced a new Select Partner Program, with multiple resources designed to assist our partners in driving their business. Featured programs include deal registration and design project discounts, tradeshow coop programs, volume rebate incentives and sales rewards programs, technical training and more. We aim to deliver first and lasting impressions by being bold, visionary, creative, and fun. This correlates with Nanolumens' refreshed purpose and vision, and the new look and feel of our brand," says Kurt DeYoung, Chief Revenue Officer for Nanolumens.

Sharing details of these developments, tools and their 2022 product road map, Nanolumens' executives are hosting an information webinar on Wednesday, January 5 at 1pm ET.

Register for the January 5 event here https://www.nanolumens.com/jan5-registration and take a look at the new Nanolumens website at www.Nanolumens.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanolumens