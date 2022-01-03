Impartner Will Showcase Leading Channel Management Technology Solutions at CES 2022

At the company's Impartner Candy Bar, top corporations in every vertical can learn how the "most delicious" partner programs accelerate indirect sales an average of 32% in first year alone

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced it will feature its award-winning suite of channel management technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 from January 5 to 8 in Booth 15982 in the Center Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. At the company's Impartner Candy Bar, which is exclusive for exhibitors/vendor staff who are typically purchase decision makers for Impartner solutions, top corporations in every vertical can learn how the "most delicious" partner programs make them irresistible to partners, distributors and resellers, help increase indirect revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone – and load up on their favorite confections.

"It's clear that the pandemic has accelerated companies' digital transformation from two years to two months," said Impartner Chief Marketing Officer Kerry Desberg. "Whether you're B2B or B2C, if you sell through indirect channels, a rapid transformation to a delicious, market-leading, contemporary digital experience that delights your partners, distributors and resellers is table stakes for accelerating your indirect revenue. We could not be more excited to be at the most influential tech event in the world to showcase technologies so key to accelerating the 75% of revenue that flows through the channel."

In the booth, Impartner will feature its award-winning channel management solutions which include its core Impartner PRM technology, which helps companies manage the entire journey for their partners, distributors and resellers, Impartner Through Channel Marketing Automation platform (TCMA), the industry's most adoptable platform to help drive demand to and through indirect partners, and Impartner News on Demand, which delivers 100% personalized news and targeted newsletters directly to partners, employees and customers based on their preferences. Customer stories featuring top corporations worldwide can be found on the company's resources page and include Dell Boomi, Honeywell, Poly, and Vertiv.

The announcement of the company's presence at the show continues an ongoing stream of news from the fast-growing channel management technology provider, including recently raising $50 million in funding, led by growth equity investment firm Brighton Park Capital ("Brighton Park"). The company also recently launched Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience — a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up for partners. Impartner PX positions the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information. In addition, Impartner was just named the No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) from analyst firm Research in Action and is already a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

Those not able to attend this year's CES can still learn what top corporations everywhere know about how Impartner helps accelerate the performance of their indirect sales by visiting https://impartner.com/ces2021/ to schedule a demo.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

