Frontegg strengthens leadership team with new VP People and VP product hires

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontegg , the modern user management platform for the Product-led era, announced today that Shelly Fischer Egoz has joined the company as VP people, and Stav Aldaag has come on as VP product. These key hires will support the company's rapid growth as it scales its platform and accelerates global expansion.

The Frontegg platform allows companies to easily implement comprehensive user management that meets the requirements for product-led growth. The powerful solution can be quickly integrated into any product with just a few lines of code and supports all of the popular frontend and backend frameworks. Frontegg's user management infrastructure is already used by dozens of fast-growing companies, including Materialize, Pay.com, Medigate, Talon Cyber Security and Hunters.AI.

Shelly Fischer Egoz is a proven Human Resources leader with over ten years of experience in senior HR positions at Payoneer, Deloitte and Pelephone, and most recently as VP HR at BioCatch. She is an expert in driving holistic HR strategies that address business challenges in dynamic environments, as well as advising on organizational culture and structure. As VP People, Shelly will focus on scaling Frontegg's diverse team while fostering an environment of growth, innovation and organizational efficiency.

Stav Aldaag brings on nearly a decade of Product experience at industry-leading companies like HP and Blue dot, and most recently at Namogoo where she served as VP Product. Stav has vast experience in bringing complex products to market and efficiently scaling their user base. Aldaag will oversee Frontegg's rapid product expansion while optimizing the platform for a seamless user experience.

"We are excited to bring such talented and experienced individuals on board," said Sagi Rodin, CEO and Co-Founder of Frontegg. "Their respective expertise will be a tremendous asset as Frontegg undergoes a rapid transformation from high performing startup to user management powerhouse. We pride ourselves in having a best-in-class product and an amazing team — with Shelly and Stav there is no doubt we are taking that to the next level."

About Frontegg

Frontegg provides user management capabilities for modern applications. It empowers software teams with user infrastructure features for the product-led era, from fundamental authentication flows to the most complex customer-facing capabilities. Since its founding in 2019 by Sagi Rodin (CEO) and Aviad Mizrachi (CTO), Frontegg has raised $30M from top-tier global VCs Insight Partners, Pitango First, i3 Equity and Global Founders Capital, and is currently used by dozens of fast-growing companies around the globe.

