CT Grown promotes healthy and local foods on any budget

Grocery prices may be on the rise, but local farmers' markets offer programs to curb the costs of healthy and fresh foods.

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As disruptions to the global supply chain are causing many to feel the financial pinch — especially with food costs — the Department of Agriculture (DoAg) is reminding consumers that many of Connecticut's farms and farmers' markets offer programs to help families stretch their food dollars.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that grocery store prices for meat and other staples will continue to rise from 3.5% to 5.5% through 2021 and 2022. Connecticut Grown is reminding residents that many farmers' markets operate throughout the winter, and approximately 35% of farmers markets in the state participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In addition, many municipal and philanthropic organizations offer benefit programs for individuals looking to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

Most farmers' markets in Connecticut are affiliated with the Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) which serves participants of Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) and seniors who are over the age of 60 and meet income eligibility guidelines with checks to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs and honey. The FMNP program is accessible between July 1 and October 31 each year.

WIC FMNP is a congressionally authorized program administered by DoAg and jointly funded by the State of Connecticut and the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS).

The program provides a coupon booklet to participants of Women, Infants and Children (WIC) who are identified as "nutritionally at risk," to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, and cut herbs at FMNP authorized locations. WIC FMNP coupon booklets are distributed to local WIC agencies statewide by the agency through a partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a supplemental food program for individuals over the age of 60 or those who are disabled living in housing where congregate nutrition services are provided and meet income eligibility. Each eligible participant receives one coupon booklet annually. SFMNP coupons can be redeemed at FMNP authorized locations throughout Connecticut.

Thinking differently on meat

As prices on meat products continue to rise, DoAg is highlighting that many Connecticut farms offer consumers the option to purchase meat in bulk, ensuring families have food throughout the winter.

Additionally, red meat alternatives — such as emu — is not only lean and heart-healthy but is the only red meat endorsed by the American Heart Association — and can be found right here in Connecticut.

