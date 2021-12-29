Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs on International Sports Star Casillas Fernández, Enriching the Color Star Metaverse

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as "Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today officially announced the invitation of world-class Spanish football star Iker Casillas Fernández to join its entertainment metaverse interactive platform, Color Star app. Casillas is a major player in the industry and his addition to the Color Star sports section will attract many more fans.

Iker Casillas on Color World APP

Regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Casillas began his football career with joining Real Madrid's youth training in 1990. He played for Real Madrid for a total of 25 seasons, during which he helped the team win 3 UEFA Champions League, 5 LaLiga, 2 Copa del Rey, 4 Spanish Super Cup, and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. He played in 725 games in 16 seasons and won 19 trophies. Fans regard him as the sacred guard of the gate of Bernabeu. After Casillas officially retired from Real Madrid in 2015, the team not only held an unforgettable farewell party for him but also commented that "Casillas will always belong to Real Madrid at heart. This is his life-long club." These are enough to prove his contribution and influence in the football world. Today, he is still active in his beloved football field; he has returned to Real Madrid where he spent his youth and the golden years of his career, and has even become Vice President of the Real Madrid Foundation.

The cooperation between Color Star and Casillas is to help create a powerful platform that bridges communication between Casillas, football fans, and those who aspire to become the next football legend. Casillas, as a resident star of the Color Star platform, will be able to teach online the wisdom he learned in the football world as well as share his superb football skills. In the future, in the Color Star metaverse, Casillas will be given a unique virtual character which allows for even more interaction. Every registered user on the Color Star app will be able to communicate with Casillas in the metaverse and even have virtual football competitions.

Sir Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, commented: "Casillas' collaboration with Color Star undoubtedly provides very strong support for our online celebrity interaction and offline related business sectors. Our presence of celebrity resources is increasing, and we continue to attract top artists and celebrities from around the world. They provide a steady stream of resources for developing technologies such as metaverse and NFT products as well as various cultural performances, all together contributing to the Company's future outlook and overseas market value."

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

Disclosures: Mr. Menelly's services are being provided to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. through a formal arrangement between Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. and Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.'s (Nasdaq: CSCW) wholly owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Ltd., for providing investor relations services to the Company. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures

