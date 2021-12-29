Award Winning Company Allterco Introduces Next Generation of Smart Home Solutions with Shelly Plus Line on CES 2022

The Plus Line of Products Feature Ultra-Fast Processor and Enhanced Safety Features; Builds Upon Powerful Integration Line Up and Improved Connectivity

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT innovatorAllterco, (BSE: A4L) makers of the award-winningShelly line of home automation products introduced Shelly Plus Line, the next generation of Shelly devices. Featuring an ultra-fast processor ESP32 and quicker connectivity via Bluetooth technology, in addition to the proven Wi-Fi connection, the new line also builds upon the brand's robust integration capabilities and offers enhanced safety features to provide the ultimate experience in home automation and control. With the release of Shelly Plus 1 and Shelly Plus 1PM, first of many upcoming Plus products, Allterco Robotics continues to demonstrate their commitment to delivering superior home automation innovation in high-quality, affordable devices. For more information visithttps://shelly.cloud/shelly-plus-series/

Shelly Plus Delivers Superior Home Automation Control

As the global smart home market continues to grow rapidly, consumers and home automation enthusiasts are seeking out superior smart devices that are reliable, innovative, and easily integrated. With the introduction of the Shelly Plus line, Shelly's newest relays – Shelly Plus 1 and Shelly Plus 1PM – provide perfected control for any smart home environment.

Shelly Plus 1 is designed to improve the home automation experience and enhance lighting control; Shelly Plus 1PM offers elevated control for electrical appliances with precise power metering. Key features for both smart relays include:

Quicker connectivity – With the addition of Bluetooth, customers can now quickly and easily add Shelly devices to their home automation account.

Improved device shell – The Plus line features a significantly improved shell with small dimensions, enabling Shelly relays to easily fit behind any wall switch or socket. The wiring diagram is printed on the devices' shell to ensure safe and easy installation.

Emphasis on safety and security – The Plus line Includes a temperature sensing software to prevent failures and overheating risks. Devices' firmware now supports more encryption modes and offers secure storage. Shelly 1PM is equipped with overpower and overvoltage protection.

Revamped API – New API interface with standardized RPC allows for a wide-range of cloud-connected and local integrations ensuring a lower cost for implementation.

No hub required – All Shelly Plus line devices can be controlled directly without a hub through the Shelly Cloud App. Users can also easily integrate them with most popular third-party home automation platforms and voice assistants, as well as combine them with other smart devices already installed in the home.

A Next-Generation Smart Home Experience

The new line of Shelly products was designed with the consumer in mind. With these new capabilities, Shelly Plus smart relays ensure DIY customers can:

Monitor and manage power consumption : Featuring precise power readers, customers can monitor and analyze the power consumption of electrical appliances via the Shelly Plus 1PM . The ability to measure each channel separately helps avoid overconsumption with a pre-set limit and notifies the user or switches off the device.

Automate and control any electrical appliance : Perfect for kitchen appliances and domestic monitoring systems, the Shelly Plus smart relays can automate any electrical appliance and enable users to control it remotely.

Easily set "smart" scenes : By combining Shelly with other devices in the home network, consumers can manage everything from heating appliances to lighting, garage doors to irrigation systems. Customers can activate custom scenes based on hour, light, or specific occurrences set to the consumer's exact preferences.

Custom scripting: Shelly Plus devices custom scripting functionalities allow developers to create personal scripts based on light, hour, weather or various occurrences, and make them accessible to all users on the feature store, providing endless customization opportunities.

"For 4 years every day, we've been learning from our customers, carefully listening to their feedback. And all the knowledge we gathered was implemented into the next generation of Shelly home automation devices. Starting with the Shelly Plus line as the first of many to follow devices that use this cutting-edge technology, we are thrilled to introduce exceptional improvements in both hardware and firmware. With this, we once again declare our commitment to perfecting the product line and deliver powerful, yet easy-to-use devices." said Dimitar Dimitrov, CEO of Allterco.

Allterco Robotics will be participating at CES 2022 in Las Vegas at booth #52239

About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 4 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China and USA and is about to open an office in Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under WKN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, code A4L

Shelly Plus 1PM, Shelly Plus 1 - Next Generation Shelly Relays

Shelly Smart Home Solutions

