Covenant High Plains Surgery Center earns Blue Distinction® Centers Designation for Bariatric Surgery Lubbock-area center one of eleven freestanding surgery centers in the nation to merit Blue Distinction®

LUBBOCK, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant High Plains Surgery Center announced that its Quaker Avenue facility earned designation as a Blue Distinction® Center for Bariatric (weight loss) Surgery.

The Blue Distinction® Center designation is awarded by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA) to bariatric surgery centers that have a proven track record of delivering better outcomes, including fewer complications and readmissions. At this writing, only eleven freestanding surgery centers in the country have met eligibility criteria and earned this distinction.

Blue Distinction® Centers for Bariatric Surgery provide not just the bariatric surgery care itself, but must show excellence in post-operative care, outpatient follow-up care and patient education. These centers have lower complication rates and fewer readmissions.

"It's an honor to earn this designation, which allows us to offer cost-effective, quality care to countless patients covered by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas," stated CHPSC administrator Alfonso del Granado, MBA. "Although there are hundreds of hospital-based programs around the country, only eleven freestanding surgery centers have made the cut. For appropriate patients, the advantage is that they can receive excellent care at more affordable prices in a surgery center than in other facilities."

Del Granado credits the hard work and dedication to excellence demonstrated by their staff and physicians, adding that "they have been working hard to keep patients safe and satisfied during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is a pleasure to see their efforts recognized."

CHPSC this year became one of only a dozen surgery centers in the nation to achieve Center of Excellence recognition for bariatric surgery, and the first in West Texas to perform robotic total knee replacement surgery using the state-of-the-art Stryker Mako® surgical robot.

About Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, LLC

Covenant High Plains Surgery Center (CHPSC) operates two freestanding, independent multispecialty ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) in Lubbock, Texas. Fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, CHPSC was created by the 2015 merger of Covenant SurgiCenter (est. 1986) and High Plains Surgery Center (est. 2006). With 14 operating and procedure rooms and more than a hundred physicians on staff, CHPSC offers the latest treatment options in bariatrics, dermatology, ENT, general surgery, GI, gynecology, neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain, plastic & reconstructive surgery, podiatry, and urology to patients from Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. For more information, visit www.CHPSurgery.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Covenant High Plains Surgery Center