Wildpack Commences Can Sleeve and Label Printing Production

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (OTC: WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated in-house printing production line for can labels and sleeves. This new, dedicated line is located in the Company's Las Vegas Facility and has the capacity to meet projected internal 2022 decorating demand across Wildpack's existing network of 6 facilities across the USA and anticipated future expansion.

"We pride ourselves on being customer centric and offering economies of scale to middle market beverage brands. As a result of customer demand, we made the strategic decision to commission this production line. Integrating this production capability adds immediate value to our customers by reducing vendors, simplifying operations, and reduce lead times, one of the key problems Wildpack's strategy solves," added Chuck Zadlo, Chief Operations Officer at Wildpack Beverage.

Since its inception, Wildpack has offered fully integrated co-packing or a la carte services to meet the needs of middle market beverage brands once they have reached the stage of production. Wildpack's state-of-the-art Las Vegas facility houses the HP digital printers used in the production of can labels and sleeves with customer printing commencing on yesterday, December 21, 2021. Wildpack's printing production is expected to result in an increase in gross revenue of $2.875M in 2022.

Chris Sumpter, Digital Press Manager at Wildpack, commented, "With this added capability, Wildpack is in a position to offer all components of the co-packing process, printing, decorating, filling, and packing integrated into one-stop. As customers continue to demand all-in-one services, Wildpack will pursue the strategic integration of production verticals. Bringing printing services in-house allows Wildpack better tracking and controls for our quality assurance targets and ESG goals as we pursue scalable alternatives for renewable label production."

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling and decorating services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS.V".

Forward-Looking Statements

