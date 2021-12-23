RHP PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES FIRST ACQUISTION OF MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITIES IN NORTH CAROLINA Company Expands to 30 States with Purchase of Six Communities

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced the acquisition of six manufactured home communities in North Carolina, its first in the state. This expands the company's portfolio to 30 states and its total of manufactured home communities to 308 nationwide. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

(PRNewsfoto/RHP Properties)

With these purchases, RHP Properties now owns and operates Homestead in Fletcher, River Oak in Mills River, Riverview and Ridgeview in Asheville, Wellington Estates and Wellington West in Arden, North Carolina.

The communities are near Asheville, the largest city in western North Carolina, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains with convenient access to numerous freeways and major cities. Major employers in the Asheville area include Eaton Corporation, GE Aviation Asheville, and Sierra Nevada Brewing.

A top-rated travel destination, Asheville has grown from a small town into a flourishing metropolis known for the arts and the great outdoors. The city features more than 30 art galleries, a burgeoning culinary and music scene, and close proximity to the Appalachian Mountains.

"RHP Properties is pleased to announce our first communities in North Carolina, offering affordable housing options to the Asheville area" said Partrich. "Our manufactured home communities provide peace of mind for our residents with amenities such as on-site professional staff and clubhouses. We offer a true community setting including RHP Social, our activities and events that bring residents together to socialize through family friendly events such as holiday parties, barbeques and more."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 308 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 72,002 homes in 30 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RHP Properties