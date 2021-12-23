ASSA ABLOY acquires Małkowski-Martech in Poland

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired approximately 85.7% of the shares in Małkowski-Martech S.A. ("the Company"), from the Małkowski family, through an off-market transaction. The purchase price for the 85.7% of the shares in the Company amounts to approximately MPLN 33.

Małkowski-Martech is a Polish producer of fire rated curtains and gates, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, NewConnect market.

"I am very pleased to welcome Małkowski-Martech into the ASSA ABLOY Group. I welcome this complementary business, specializing in fire rated curtains and gates," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The addition of market leading fire rated curtains and gates from Małkowski-Martech strengthens our commercial fire rated door product portfolio. The combined offering allows us to even better address the customer needs for flexibility in building design and ease of installation," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Małkowski-Martech was established in 2000 and has some 150 employees. The main office is located in Czołowo, Poland.

Sales for 2020 amounted to about MPLN 50 (approx. MSEK 110) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

