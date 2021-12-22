Cambridge Trust Company Appoints Danielle Remis Hackel as Chief Marketing Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC), parent of Cambridge Trust Company, today announced the appointment of Danielle Remis Hackel as Chief Marketing Officer. Remis Hackel joins as the bank seeks to leverage recent growth and momentum in its private banking, lending and wealth management practices in New England.

"We have been on an impressive growth path, including two significant mergers in the past three years and growth in every segment of our business in 2021," said Denis Sheahan, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Trust. "We're excited to welcome Danielle to lead our marketing organization as we look to further fuel our efforts to engage our growing client base in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, southern Maine and Connecticut."

Remis Hackel will direct marketing efforts at Cambridge Trust, with a focus on digital, public relations, thought leadership, branding, advertising and campaigns designed to deepen relationships with private banking, lending and wealth management clients. She spent fifteen years focused on institutional and private client marketing, both at State Street Global Advisors and at HarbourVest Partners, a private equity firm. Remis Hackel holds a BA from Barnard College of Columbia University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. She is on the board of directors of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"Cambridge Trust's momentum in recent years has seen it grow in presence and capabilities while continuing to offer the best banking options in New England," said Danielle Remis Hackel, Chief Marketing Officer, Cambridge Trust. "I'm thrilled to lead the marketing team as we accelerate our work with clients and prospects, reinforcing our reputation of trust, service and partnership towards our clients' financial goals. We have many wonderful stories to tell, and I am excited to "amp it up" in a loud and proud way, marked by innovation and a commitment to measuring success.

About Cambridge Trust

Cambridge Trust is a 131-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank based in Cambridge, Massachusetts with approximately $4.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2021, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.5 billion in client assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

