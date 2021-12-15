ValleyML Technology Foundation Announces the Winner of the ValleyML Distinguished Service Award

Marc Mar-Yohana, founder and CEO of OtisHealth, receives the ValleyML Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his leadership and tireless contributions to the AI community. Mar-Yohana volunteers as a program chair for the industry-leading ValleyML AI Expo conference ensuring that it is professionally produced and of great value to the AI community.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML Technology Foundation has announced that Marc Mar-Yohana, founder and CEO of OtisHealth, has been named the recipient of the ValleyML Distinguished Service Award .

The ValleyML Distinguished Service Award recognizes an individual who has provided outstanding service to the computing and artificial intelligence technology community.

Mar-Yohana served as a program chair to organize numerous talks on contemporary topics in data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to benefit the computing and artificial intelligence technology community.

Mar-Yohana is a business executive focused on community healthcare. He is currently the founder and CEO of OtisHealth. He is passionate about finding solutions to help us improve our health and to save lives. Mar-Yohana is developing and implementing AI-enabled systems which will help people actively manage their health and provide early disease detection. Mar-Yohana brings together members of the medical, artificial intelligence, and advocacy communities to solve issues in personal health management and healthcare equity.

To these endeavors, Mar-Yohana brings his career of insights and leadership experience gained evaluating investment opportunities, establishing technology use cases, creating business strategies, building new operations, and transforming businesses. He held executive leadership roles in investment management at safety science company UL and private equity firm Pfingsten Partners; principal strategic consulting roles at NTT Data, M Operations, and Zerinc Technologies; engineering and operations leadership roles with Emerson Electric and Honeywell Aerospace.

Mar-Yohana holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Northern Illinois University and an MBA from Arizona State University. He completed an executive leadership program at Yale University as well as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning coursework at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University. Mar-Yohana served as Adjunct Professor of graduate studies at Saint Xavier University.

Mar-Yohana will formally receive the ValleyML Distinguished Service Award at ValleyML AI Expo.

About ValleyML Technology Foundation



ValleyML Technology Foundation is a California non-profit corporation whose mission is to use technology as the equalizer and strengthen humanity's shared voice through excellence awards.

