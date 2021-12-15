Third Tencent Music Entertainment Awards Reaches Hundreds of Millions of Fans with Ground-Breaking Integrated Music Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("Tencent Music," "TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, successfully concluded the third annual Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) ceremony at The Venetian Macao on December 11, 2021. The ceremony was livestreamed on Tencent Music's platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing.

Themed "3ing For Music," this year's TMEA sought to engage the audience with music as the world continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in the special year of 2021. A video tailored for the ceremony included heartfelt stories and singing performances from users, and was played on stage to align with this year's theme.

The ceremony delivered an unprecedented online/offline music entertainment experience through its innovative live performance platform, TME Live. 46 singers, musicians and bands, featuring globally recognized artists, popular Chinese singers and bands, and emerging singers from the Tencent Musician Program, performed songs across various genres with 31 different stage sets to cater to the different tastes of hundreds of millions of users. To open up access to this music carnival, this year TMEA partnered with Weibo and Sina and leveraged its deep partnerships within the Tencent ecosystem, using WeChat Video Accounts, WeChat Search and Tencent Video to increase exposure. As of December 13, 2021, the ceremony enjoyed wide popularity across digital platforms, generating 160 hot trend tags, 72 billion visits and 153 million discussions on social media site Weibo, and 57 hot trend tags on video platforms Douyin and Bilibili.

In addition to the performance, 40 awards were announced for domestic and international singer-songwriters, singers, music groups, songs, concerts and entertainment charity projects to recognize their efforts contributing to the music industry.

As the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, through this year's TMEA, TME not only delivered a unique music experience to its users, but also introduced emerging trends in Chinese and digital music to users. Since its inaugural ceremony in 2019, the TMEA has awarded over 100 trophies, hosted nearly 100 musicians and performers, and reached hundreds of millions of music lovers, marking Tencent Music's position as a leader in the Chinese music industry.

Tencent Music will continue to empower the creation and promotion of music, elevating high-quality Chinese music to the global stage.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME is committed to creating music with unlimited possibilities. By empowering music with technology, everyone can create, enjoy and share music. TME offers online music, online karaoke, and music live streaming, building a community for music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information about TME, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

