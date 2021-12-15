Orbis Technologies Announces Acquisition of Innovasys Limited and U.K. Operations

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbis Technologies, Inc. , a global leader in delivering content solutions and services for large enterprise and governmental organizations worldwide, announces the acquisition of U.K.-based Innovasys Limited, a leader in developing software for creating and publishing technical documentation. As a result of the purchase, Orbis has expanded operations to include Torquay, England.

"The acquisition of Innovasys came about as a result of an effort to provide more affordable approaches to developing technical documentation," stated Brian Ippolito, President and CEO of Orbis Technologies. "Our team used the Innovasys software applications, and we immediately saw a natural fit with our component content management software and world-class professional services. Innovasys provides Orbis, and our clients, another tool to drive down the costs of authoring, managing, and publishing content."

"For Innovasys, becoming part of Orbis allows us to take our products to much broader markets and accelerates the investment in our state-of-the-art documentation and help authoring tools," said Richard Sloggett, President of Innovasys. "We also see significant opportunity to deliver industry-leading capabilities by combining our software with Orbis' many technical writers and integrating our applications with the RSuite content management platforms." Mr. Sloggett will remain with Orbis as Vice President, Authoring and Publication Tools.

The combined company now supports clients in 37 countries, to include Fortune 500 companies, military, and other government organizations.

Orbis Technologies, Inc. is an established global leader in delivering innovative content solutions and professional services to companies ranging from Fortune 50 to the U.S. Federal Government. Orbis has headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, with operations in Chennai, India; Torquay, United Kingdom; and Sydney, Australia.

