Key To Life Supply: Help save bees by planting trees

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The significant decrease in populations of pollinating insects, especially bees, is a worldwide crisis. Key to Life Supply is aware of this issue and has the solution with fertilizer and grow knowhow for plants of all kinds, including fruiting and flowering trees. Pollinators are responsible for the health and continued success of almost all fruiting plants. If we lose our pollinating bee populations completely, our world food stocks and the ability to produce ample amounts of food on a worldwide scale will become nonexistent. It has been suggested that if we do not address this issue, our pollinating insects may be eradicated within the next 20 years! We simply cannot allow this to happen. This is one of the most pressing issues that our generation is facing. Although the task seems daunting, there is plenty that we can do as individuals to help fix the problem. Planting and encouraging the growth of fruiting trees, plants and landscape is the first step in solving the issue.

Fruiting and flowering trees provide excellent sources of pollen for bees!

Help the bees by planting trees!

Most landscaping companies plant non-pollinating and non-fruiting trees because they are cheap, they grow quickly and they require little/no maintenance. The problem is that if we fill neighborhoods with these trees, we are discouraging the presence of pollinating insects and thus decreasing the health of the food we may be trying to grow in the process. If just 10-25% of the trees in our neighborhoods were replaced with fruiting trees, not only would we have more readily available food for ourselves, but bee populations would skyrocket! This would increase yields of locally grown produce and discourage population growth of high-allergen non-pollinating bees like hornets, wasps and yellowjackets.

To top it all off, fruiting plants have beautiful spring blooms! This not only adds to the aesthetic quality of your property, but it significantly increases the value of your property as well. A full spring blossom of a fruit tree is truly a sight to behold. The smells, the colors and the promise of a bountiful summer harvest are pleasing to the spirit as well as the senses. As General Katsumoto (played by Ken Watanabe) says in the movie The Last Samurai "The perfect blossom is a rare thing. You could spend your life looking for one, and it would not be a wasted life." Even though fruit trees require some maintenance in the form of pruning, slightly more watering and a need to continuously harvest to encourage proper fruit quality, the work is worth it.

The good news is that planting these trees can be incredibly easy, and learning how to care for these trees is a very simple process that anybody can do. If you would like to learn more about how to plant and take care of fruit trees in your community, please feel free to contact us at Key to Life supply! Also, don't wait for spring to start planning and ordering trees! Most tree farms and arbories are pre-sold out of stock before spring even arrives! We highly encourage you to take the steps necessary to help rebuild your local bee populations and bring value to your family and your community.

