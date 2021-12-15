InventHelp Presents Whitetail Grilling Tool (IPL-701)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted something that I could use on everything that I grill," said the inventor from Lucerne, Ind. "I am a hunter and decided to use an antler and higher quality materials to create this tool for grilling purposes for both left and right handed people."

He created a prototype for the patent-pending WHITETAIL TURNER that would be used to flip meats on a hot surfaces with ease and minimal effort. This custom tool offers a better grip and increased leverage but also helps the user avoid painful burns. Additionally, this tool could prevent meat from falling or being dropped, resulting in the consumer saving time and money.

The original design was submitted to the ---- sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18- -, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

