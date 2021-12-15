DENSO donates to American Red Cross, SBP to support recovery of communities where it operates in Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee

DENSO Joins Tornado Relief Effort with Automotive Partners, Donates $250K through Foundation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF), DENSO's philanthropic group, is donating $250,000 to support relief efforts after severe storms devastated parts of the South and Midwest last weekend.

"Our mission has always been to positively contribute to the places where we live and work – especially in times of crisis. Now is one of those times," said Andris Staltmanis, president of DNAF and DENSO's North America Thermal Business Unit leader. "We hope our support can contribute to a full recovery, and our hearts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy."

Where DENSO Funds are Going

DNAF will give $200,000 to the American Red Cross to assist relief activities in Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, states in which DENSO operates. Those who are interested and able can make their own donation to the American Red Cross through DENSO's disaster relief microsite.

DNAF will also donate $50,000 to SBP, previously known as the Saint Bernard Project. It's a national organization dedicated to accelerating rebuild and recovery efforts by working closely with public and private partners.

DENSO donations are all sourced from DNAF funds specifically earmarked for charitable initiatives. DNAF is donating the funds alongside industry partners Toyota and Toyota Tsusho America as part of a collective effort to help uplift areas in which they are located. In total, the companies will donate $810,000 to recovery initiatives.

Why DENSO Cares

While the storms did not affect its operations, DENSO recognizes the pain and destruction they caused in communities that are near and dear to our employees. DENSO is committed to the places it calls home and doing its part to support them.

In addition to providing disaster relief, DNAF is also dedicated to helping students advance their education in science, technology, engineering, math and other related programs, providing grants to colleges and universities throughout North America. Such grants give students skills to pursue technical careers and help prepare tomorrow's workforce to lead in the future.

For more about DNAF, visit https://www.densofoundation.org/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

