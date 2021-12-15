Chapman Springs Ranch Launches 2022 Skijoring Championship Event

CLARK FORK, Idaho, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Skijoring is one of the most exciting, action packed, and dangerous horsemanship sports in the world," says 2022 Skijoring Championship Event creator Wes Chapman. Skijoring is a winter sport originating from Norway. The 2022 Skijoring Championship Event at Chapman Springs will feature Western Skijoring, in which skiers or snowboarders are pulled behind a horse, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. "We've built an incredible course on our hundreds of acres," says Chapman. "Contestants will be flying over jumps, passing through gates and collecting rings along the way. There is nothing quite like Western Skijoring," he says.

"Our goal is to create a world class event with athletes from all walks of life," remarks Chapman. "I love horseback riding and skiing! I have been doing both for over 30 years. Being able to combine the two is amazing" he continues. The Chapman Springs Skijoring Event will take place from January 28th to the 29th, in 2022. The location of the event is in Clark Fork, Idaho at Chapman Springs Ranch, a private ranch.

The competition will feature prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place participants in each of the three levels of competition: Pro, Sport and Novice. Prizes include: AQHA Papered Yearling Horse, Belt Buckles, Custom Built Wade Saddle from Hickman's Saddlery, Custom Made Cowboy Hat from Burns Hats, Spurs and Cash Prizes as well! More prizes and information can be reviewed on Chapman Spring's 2022 Skijoring Championship Event Website.

Additionally, at the event there will be a Big Air Competition for Skiers and Snowboards alike. Prizes for this event will be cash and Skiing/Snowboarding packages. Raffles and audience giveaways will also be available at the Chapman Springs Skijoring Event for all spectators. The event is family friendly. Food trucks and local merchants will be on-site during the January 29th races as well. Sponsors include companies such as: Outback Trading Company and Hickman's Saddlery, with additional sponsors to be announced soon.

Registration is limited and is open now at: www.chapmanskijoring.com

General admission and spectators tickets are also available. "Sign-up now, because tickets are going fast. This event has attracted a lot of interest from all over the world", says Chapman.

One notable fact about the owner of Chapman Springs Ranch, Wes Chapman, is that his biological father is Dog The Bounty Hunter. "That's an interesting story all on its own," says wife Jodie Chapman. Wes and his father were estranged until Wes was 25 years old. Since then, Wes and his father have made multiple public appearances together. Wes has also introduced his father to Dax Shepard, for an episode of Armchair Expert. "It was really cool to be a fly on the wall in that tiny room and hear my dad share so many crazy stories with Dax", says Chapman.

