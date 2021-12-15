Awards and Demand for Process Automation Software Propels Nintex into 2022

Industry recognition for Nintex and its commitment to customer success paves the way for organizations to accelerate digital transformation in the New Year with the easy-to-use and powerful capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced the receipt of the Aragon Research's 2021 Innovation Award for Digital Transaction Management (DTM), following strong recognition for its digital process automation software and the company as a best place to work.

Nintex emerged as an Innovator for the DTM market in 2021, which is defined by Aragon Research as "technology providers with a best-in-class technology or service that differentiates them in their respective market" at the Aragon Research Awards Ceremony held virtually at the Aragon Engage conference on December 2. In recognition of its software innovation, Nintex was honored to also receive a Leader designation in three Aragon Research Globe™ Reports in 2021 for the following market categories: Digital Transaction Management, Digital Business Platforms (DBP), and Workflow and Content Automation (WCA).

"At Nintex, we are relentlessly focused on helping organizations digitally transform the way their people work by providing process automation management software solutions that combine power and ease of use," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "As we look towards 2022, the global demand for automation technology will continue to increase as organizational leaders require digital solutions that deliver great experiences for their employees and customers."

Multiple channels recognize Nintex

Throughout 2021, Nintex has received numerous accolades for its software and company, one of the most recent being Seattle Business Magazine's recognition of the Nintex workplace and culture. Nintex achieved first place in the magazine's Washington's 2021 100 Best Companies To Work For program, based on anonymous survey data submitted by Nintex employees located in the region.

Nintex was also recognized by customers who provided feedback on technology in the market to help other buyers make educated purchasing decisions on peer-review sites, resulting in TrustRadius honoring Nintex with a 2021 Tech Cares Award for the second consecutive year. The program celebrates organizations that have contributed directly to combat COVID-19, either with their products, knowledge or financial support, and those that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs and workplace culture.

Earlier this year, the complete capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform, including Nintex Promapp® for process mapping and management and Nintex Workflow for automating business processes, achieved leader rankings in multiple 2021 G2 Grid® Reports including Business Process Management (BPM), Process Mining, No-Code Development Platforms, and Rapid Application Development (RAD). The G2 Grid processes aggregate information from customer reviews to score software technology offerings by market presence, sentiment, and usability.

Additionally, Nintex's partner program was recognized by The Channel Company in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide as a five-star winner for the third consecutive year.

Customer success and product innovation remains a priority

Nintex's market momentum further accelerated with its June 2021 acquisition of eSignature provider AssureSign, which the company has now integrated with Nintex Workflow Cloud as a native eSign offering known as Nintex AssureSign, and announcing TPG Capital as its new majority investor in October 2021, positioning the company for significant growth.

Nintex Process Platform features and functionality highlights this year include:

Nintex Workflow Cloud: quarterly releases that expand the next-generation cloud automation platform's capabilities

Intelligent PDF Form Converter : AI-driven forms generation tool that easily turns PDFs into dynamic forms

Nintex Promapp® : expanded global availability of cloud-based process mapping and management solution, added new language support, and published exception-free SOC 2 Type 2 report on its security controls

Native eSignature : now integrated with Nintex Workflow Cloud and Nintex Drawloop DocGen® for Salesforce

Nintex K2 Five enhancements : include Style Profile, a powerful in-product designer that leverages clicks, not code, for creating custom themes and branding for forms

Nintex Solution Accelerator Gallery: 300+ downloadable workflow and process map templates to accelerate digital transformation projects

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

