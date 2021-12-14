Viral Penn Badgley Lookalike Performs Slithering, Sauntering Smut Rock

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How a musician went viral: It all started when Nick Serena and his sister, Kaelynn, made a TikTok of Nick imitating Joe Goldberg, America's "favorite serial-killing romantic" and the protagonist of Netflix's hit show, "YOU", as played by Penn Badgley. That TikTok video has already attracted over a million views and counting!

Serena bears a striking resemblance to Badgley, so Twitter showed no mercy. One comment in particular caused an eruption that led the post to begin trending: "Joe after using a guasha."

This led to a follow up duet, where it's almost impossible to tell who is who! Luckily, having this celebrity lookalike is on brand for Serena's latest project.

Nick Serena's Band Astro Inn

Serena performs on vocals and guitar along with bandmates Jacob Rodriguez on drums, Peewee Ruiz leading guitar, Sergio Vazquez-Puglisi as bassist, plus Tony Ortiz on keys and bass.

If you haven't experienced their sultry dynamic yet, check out what they aptly described as a softcore video, "Aphrodisiaddict," next for a titillating performance.

Astro Inn's catchy, relatable lyrics have a way of provoking memories from their portrayal of a rut in "Bad Luck" to a toxic, lustful obsession over someone you've never met on the internet through "Venus in Retrograde."

Anyone who likes Glass Animals or Cigarettes After Sex is in for a pleasurable time. For press inquiries such as why Kate Upton chose Astro Inn to perform for her birthday party, email astroinnmusic@gmail.com.

To learn more visit: https://vibe.to/astroinn

TikTok Video: https://www.tiktok.com/@kae.serena/video/7036427533465799982

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/OHZBVQ18NJ0

PHOTO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-1214s2p-Nick-Serena-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nick Serena