Rallis Consulting LLC and Qualio Partnership

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rallis Consulting LLC announced a partnership with Qualio, the first cloud-based Quality Management System (QMS) for the Life Sciences industry.

Qualio brings an innovative and tailored approach to managing a QMS electronically. The Qualio platform was created in a thoughtful and robust way taking into account the intricacies needed to effectively manage an electronic QMS. Qualio also incorporates feedback to continually improve upon the platform including the release of new modules to meet their customers' needs. This is all done in an effort to provide an all-inclusive package with the appropriate feedback loops in place to avoid the need to manage several pieces of software.

Qualio provides a user-friendly interface to allow for a seamless integration into a QMS versus creating a QMS around the platform like many other options on the market today require.

"We appreciate the strategy and detail that went into the creation of the Qualio solution to make it what it is today. Not only is the Qualio electronic QMS platform a highly configurable option for the most seasoned of Quality professionals, the Qualio platform is also a great teaching tool for QMS beginners," said Stephanie Rallis, Founder and Owner of Rallis Consulting LLC.

About Qualio:

Founded in 2012, Qualio is the first cloud-based quality management software for all Life Sciences companies. Medical device and pharmaceutical companies need a secure and scalable quality management system with the flexibility to support their evolving needs. Qualio meets that challenge by cutting through the complexity to optimize and automate critical quality processes.

The remote-first, Qualio team is distributed across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.qualio.com.

About Rallis Consulting LLC:

Founded in 2021, Rallis Consulting LLC is a small, woman owned consulting firm providing a wide array of services to the life sciences and other highly regulated communities. Rallis Consulting LLC is passionate about partnering with small to mid-sized companies to support bringing their innovative and disruptive products to the market to enhance quality of life and save lives. Giving back is one of the core values at Rallis Consulting LLC with over 5% of all earnings given back in the form of charitable donations to causes that are near and dear to our hearts.

Visit www.rallisconsulting.com for more information or call +1 (714) 721-5001.

Contact:

Stephanie Rallis

+1 (714) 721-5001

info@rallisconsulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rallis Consulting LLC