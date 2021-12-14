The Jel Sert Company Appoints Accomplished Industry Leader Kate Howard to Head National Accounts Sales Team

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jel Sert Company ("Jel Sert"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of powdered drink mixes, dessert mixes, and freezer bars, announced today that Kate Howard has joined Jel Sert's Executive Sales Leadership Team as its Vice President of National Accounts. Ms. Howard will be instrumental in Jel Sert's plan for growth by overseeing sales planning and innovation, expanding strategic partnerships, and strengthening customer relationships. Joseph Bouma has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales, leading the sales organization, as Jel Sert launches its next phase of growth in the powdered soft drink, desserts mixes, and freezer bar categories.

Jel Sert Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jel Sert)

Ms. Howard has over 15 years of sales experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, driving significant results in various areas including strategic partnerships, supply chain efficiency, customer and shopper marketing campaigns, and innovative merchandising events. She comes to Jel Sert from Bush Brothers & Company, where she oversaw Walmart, Kroger, SuperValu, Target, and Sam's in various sales roles. Prior to that, she held various positions at ConAgra laying the foundation for her breadth of customer expertise.

Ken Wegner, President of The Jel Sert Company, said, "Kate's proven success at driving growth comes from her breadth of customer knowledge coupled with her experience leading sales campaigns for highly recognizable and respected national accounts. She has the valuable experience Jel Sert needs to lead its National Accounts sales effort and ensure its key products are well-positioned for growth. We look forward to welcoming her to the team."

"I am thrilled to be joining The Jel Sert Company and have enjoyed following its fun portfolio of brands in the industry," says Ms. Howard. "As a family-owned company, Jel Sert has an authentic culture that aligns with my values, and its position as an innovative industry leader fuels excitement for the growing freezer bar and powdered drink segments. I cannot wait to serve and support the team at Jel Sert."

As an established, large-scale manufacturer with a national distributor footprint, Jel Sert continues to fortify its sales organization by promoting Joseph Bouma to Executive Vice President of Sales. A customer-focused, energetic sales leader with over 20 years of experience in consumer-packaged goods, Mr. Bouma has a proven track record of profit improvement and increased sales through strategic planning, retail execution, and partnership development. Together, Ms. Howard and Mr. Bouma bring nearly 40 years of complementary experience to lead the next evolution of Jel Sert.

About The Jel Sert Company

The Jel Sert Company is a family-owned business that's been at the forefront of innovation in the food and beverage industry since 1926. For nearly a century, generations of families have enjoyed Jel Sert's products, including dessert mixes, drink mixes and freezer bars. The Jel Sert Company's products are made exclusively in West Chicago, Illinois, with over 1,000 employees sharing the company's passion for creating high-quality, high-value products. For more information, visit www.jelsert.com .

CONTACT: Kyle Harrington, kharrington@jelsert.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jel Sert