HemoShear Therapeutics Appoints Patrick Horn, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company developing drugs for rare metabolic disorders, has appointed Patrick Horn, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 1, 2022. Dr. Horn will lead the company's growing clinical operations, clinical development, regulatory affairs, medical affairs, biometrics and pharmacovigilance functions. After practicing pediatrics for nearly 20 years, Dr. Horn has spent more than two decades leading successful clinical programs for large and small biotech companies.

"Pat has extensive medical knowledge and clinical development experience to lead our drug HST5040 through clinical studies and regulatory activities for methylmalonic acidemia and propionic acidemia, two rare metabolic diseases with no effective treatment options," said Jim Powers, chairman and CEO of HemoShear Therapeutics. "Pat's experience building highly effective teams and shepherding rare disease drugs to market will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline of inherited rare disease therapies."

Dr. Horn's experience spans all phases of rare pediatric drug development, from Phase 1 through regulatory approval and product launch. Most recently, he served as chief medical officer for Albireo Pharma, where he led the team that achieved accelerated marketing approvals in the US and Europe for Bylvay™ in progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). He also designed and initiated pivotal clinical development programs in biliary atresia and Alagille syndrome. Prior to Albireo, he led clinical development programs in hereditary angioedema, homocystinuria, and infectious disease. Dr. Horn has formal training and extensive experience in clinical pharmacology. He received his MD and PhD from the University of Chicago and completed a pediatric residency at Boston Children's Hospital. Prior to transitioning to industry, Dr. Horn was a practicing pediatrician at major academic institutions in Chicago.

"I am excited to join HemoShear's dedicated team as we continue our current clinical trial and plan additional global studies of HST5040 to treat methylmalonic acidemia and propionic acidemia as well as make progress in our early stage pipeline," said Dr. Horn. "I look forward to collaborating with our team and the metabolic disease community to raise awareness of clinical trial opportunities, encourage early diagnosis and make progress to improve health outcomes for patients born with these devastating disorders."

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics is a privately held clinical stage company developing treatments for rare metabolic disorders with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug targets, and select candidates that may treat patients successfully. In addition to the Company's proprietary rare disease programs, HemoShear has exclusive partnerships to identify novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and an undisclosed rare liver disease with Takeda, and in gout with Horizon Therapeutics . For more information visit www.HemoShear.com .

