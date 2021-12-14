Award Winning Plastic Surgeon Offers The Best Mommy Makeover In Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a mommy makeover surgeon can be a daunting task. Patients often want the most experienced and skilled surgeon for their surgery. As a combined and individualized procedure, it is important to have the best Sarasota plastic surgeon performing your mommy makeover. Thankfully, Dr. Alberico Sessa is an award winning cosmetic surgeon who specializes in mommy makeover surgery in Sarasota.

Dr. Alberico Sessa has over two decades of surgical experience in the field of plastic surgery. He has performed hundreds of surgeries, including countless mommy makeovers for patients from all over the world. Throughout his career, Dr. Sessa has won many awards and received various accolades. His most recent achievement was being named a "Top Cosmetic Surgeon 2021" by a committee of his peers. Dr. Sessa has received this award several years in a row.

Along with his recognized skills and experience, Dr. Sessa takes the time to customize each procedure to the individual patient. His patients often rave about their results, such as this mommy makeover patient who said, "Surgery is something I thought I'd never do. As I've gotten older and figured out no exercises or weights were going to solve what I personally wasn't happy with I decided to listen to my best friend's recommendation. My results are amazing and I completely and confidently recommend Dr. Sessa and his crew!"

About Sarasota Surgical Arts: Sarasota Surgical Arts is a leading plastic surgery practice in Sarasota, FL. Situated close to Siesta Key Beach, Dr. Alberico Sessa and his qualified team serve patients from Florida and around the world. Specializing in mommy makeover, facelifts, and breast augmentation, Dr. Sessa is among one of the best plastic surgeons in Florida.

Contact: realdrseattle

Phone: 206-787-0784

Email: marketingteam@realdrseattle.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sarasota Surgical Arts