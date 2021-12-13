InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Insulating Product for Pipes (PND-5087)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a licensed plumber and I wanted to create a protective, insulating product for pipes and electrical conduits," said an inventor, from Linwood, N.J., "so I invented the MULTI-LAYER INSULATION MATERIAL. My design provides a greater level of durability and reliability than electric heat tape."

The invention provides a new type of pipe insulation product. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using electric heat tape. It also ensures that the pipes are protected and it can be adapted for use on a variety of piping applications. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PND-5087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

