Community Rallies to Rescue Jaguar from Well

MAHAHUAL, QUINTANA ROO, Mexico, Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A jaguar that fell into a well has been given a second chance at life after being rescued and released back into the jungle.

In the early hours of the morning on December 4, authorities in Uvero, Quintana Roo received a report of a jaguar that had fallen into a well while attacking a dog. The dog, named "Blackie", had also fallen into the well with the jaguar and survived the attack.

The dog was taken to a local animal clinic where he was treated by Dr. Erika Flores, a veterinarian with the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW). He is in good condition and will remain at the clinic for a few days while he recovers.

The rescue was a joint operation between the Participatory Environmental Surveillance Committee, federal authorities (PROFEPA and CONANP), state authorities (IBANQROO), local organization Aak Mahahual, and IFAW. Assistance was also requested from the Mexican Navy, who accompanied the teams for additional security and support.

"What I appreciate the most is that even though people could have dealt with this situation by killing the jaguar, however, they preferred to respect this jaguar and give him a chance of life back in the wild. The community called PROFEPA and me before hurting the jaguar. This is the result of the work that we have all done with the community," said Victor Rosales, President and Founder of Aak Mahahual.

Since 2019, IFAW, along with local authorities and organizations, have workshopped solutions through the "Promoting Coexistence" project, which highlights ways people, community animals and jaguars can safely coexist.

"Aak Mahahual and IFAW, with the support of the authorities, have provided more than 40 corrals (reinforced houses) which have been distributed in the Mahahual area and protected more than 100 dogs in these communities. By securing community animals before dark, the risk of a jaguar attack is almost completely reduced," said Rosales.

"Providing secure housing for family pets is a way of building coexistence between the community members, their animals and wildlife. Jaguar attacks on dogs are likely due to the increase in humans living in the area, the destruction and fragmentation of their habitat and the reduction of their natural prey due to the above causes and illegal hunting," said Dr. Flores.

The incidence of jaguar attacks on dogs in this area has been studied since 2012 and a recently published scientific paper on the subject can be viewed at the following links:

- https://neotropical.pensoft.net/article/68973/

- https://www.newswise.com/articles/man-s-best-friend-could-be-a-jaguar-s-next-meal-a-case-study-from-the-mexican-caribbean

