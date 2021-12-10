Sycuan Presents $175,000 to 25 Charities During Annual Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 9, Sycuan Casino Resort presented a total of $175,000 to 25 different charities during its 2021 Annual Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony.

Sycuan Casino Resort presented a total of $175,000 to 25 different charities during its 2021 Annual Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony.

Each December, members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and leadership team individually select a charity to support on behalf of Sycuan. This year's celebration marks Sycuan's 15th Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony. Over the years, the event has supported hundreds of diverse nonprofit organizations ranging from social and health services to the arts and the environment.

"We always look forward to this time of year, because it brings an added opportunity to share support from Sycuan with the real difference-makers in our region," said Cody J. Martinez, chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "The year's event is by far the biggest gift giving event we have ever done at Sycuan and we are honored to donate $175,000 in support of a variety of very important causes. We'd like to thank each of these organizations for their dedication to our community and wish them continued success in the new year."

Full list of charities (A-Z): Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's San Diego, American Suicide Prevention Foundation - San Diego, AP 2020 - Cajon Valley School District, Archangel Ancient Tree Archive, BBBS, California Indian Legal Services, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Choice Harvest Worship Center, ElderHelp of San Diego, Frosted Faces Animal Rescue, Gary Sinise Foundation, Islamic Center of San Diego, JDRF San Diego Chapter, Project AWARE Enterprises, San Diego Center for the Blind, San Diego Equality Business Association, San Diego Rise Up, San Diego Young Artists Music Academy, Shelter to Soldier, Skinny Gene Project, Surfrider Foundation San Diego County, The San Diego LGBT Community Center SD, Westsiders Urban Outreach and WillStrong Cancer Foundation.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool venue with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort