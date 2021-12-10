Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share Record Date: Dec. 23, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date: Dec. 22, 2021 Payable Date: Jan. 3, 2022

Amount Change From

Previous Month $0.054 $ --

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

