Jenson8 recognized in 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Corporate Learning

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenson8, a pioneer in virtual reality for human development, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner "Market Guide for Corporate Learning. Jenson8 is named in the Virtual Reality category."

Jena Davidson, CEO of Jenson8, launched Jenson8 VR in 2019 and spent the last two years running the platform with clients while also adding features that elevate learning. Jenson8 VR puts people in a 3-dimensional environment that elicits emotions and unlocks their strengths. "We know there is a strong connection between elevated emotion and learning. We have created a virtual reality platform that gives people the opportunity to understand how they respond under pressure; how they team and partner with others, how they lead and influence and even what personal biases show up," says Jena Davidson. Jenson8 VR not only reveals how people show up authentically, it is also a place where people can go in multiple times to practice and improve those behaviors that are getting in the way of their success.

"We believe being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor reinforces that virtual reality in corporate learning is here to stay and we are excited about the learning and growth that will come from Jenson8"

About Jenson8

Jenson8 is a HR Tech company founded by Jena Davidson. Pioneers in using Virtual Reality technology, Jenson8's platform stimulates real-life reactions and emotions, enabling leaders and their teams to try, fail and learn in a real-play environment. With a deep interest in behavioural science, Jenson8 surrounds the learner experience with psychometrics, creating an opportunity for continued discussion and deeper learning following the experience. Jenson8 is leading the way for VR to transform leadership and team development into energizing, engaging and impactful experiences.

