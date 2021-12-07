Inpixon's Indoor Intelligence Customer Base Expands 55% in 2021 and Includes 10 of the Fortune 100 List of America's Largest Public Companies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced its customer base for Indoor Intelligence solutions has grown approximately 55% during 2021 and includes 10 of the Fortune 100 list of America's largest public companies. Inpixon's analysis also revealed dozens of user companies of Inpixon solutions within the overall Fortune 1000 list, and numerous user companies among the top 500 of the Forbes Global 2000 list of the largest public companies in the world.

"We are encouraged by the traction we're gaining among very large organizations in the U.S. and around the world," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "We believe our success is further validation of the value proposition, cost savings, and broad capabilities of our products and solutions. Our solutions were designed to help make organizations smarter, safer and more secure, and as COVID-19 swept across the globe, our offering only became more relevant and necessary. Global enterprises continue to reach out to us, and we believe we will win a significant portion of our sizable pipeline due to our offering's excellent fit for large companies. Once inside these large organizations with our first product set, we are in an ideal position to expand our footprint by providing additional solutions to address their needs in other functional areas and geographies."

Soumya Das, COO of Inpixon, said, "Most of these organizations contain thousands, if not tens of thousands, of employees, and nearly countless assets across numerous geographies. Thus, they require a proven vendor and an enterprise-class system such as Inpixon's that features excellent scalability, flexibility, interoperability, security, multi-language capabilities and global support, among other attributes. We believe our Indoor Intelligence platform is unique and places us squarely at the forefront of the industry. With each new customer, we are gaining credibility and recognition within the market. For this reason, we are confident our current momentum will continue and accelerate."

