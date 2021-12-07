Four Seasons and Bright Start Announce Standalone Private Residences in Dubai

Located on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, all 28 luxury homes and villas fully managed by Four Seasons are now completely sold out

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, and Bright Start, a Dubai-based real estate investment and development company, announce a new standalone residential project in Dubai featuring 28 luxury homes and villas. Opening in 2022, Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah, the latest in an exceptional collection of Four Seasons standalone residential projects, will offer residents unmatched quality and service excellence, while providing a luxury residential lifestyle managed by Four Seasons from end to end.

Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah

The two, three and four-bedroom apartments and penthouses include one and two-storey configurations, all with floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive terraces that overlook the Dubai Water Canal, blending the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living. Designed by renowned French designer Sybille de Margerie, the light-filled bedrooms, spacious dressing rooms, and grand-scaled living and dining rooms create one of the finest living experiences in the city, combining a resort-style environment in the heart of Dubai. In addition, four-bedroom villas offer private pools and lush gardens, creating the ideal space to entertain friends, family and loved ones.

"Since the launch of our standalone residential offerings in 2019, we have been looking for strategic opportunities to expand Four Seasons luxury lifestyle experience in markets where homeowners want and demand the very best in serviced living," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management. "We have achieved this and beyond with Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah."

Carnahan continues: "All 28 units have already sold, marking a first in the over 35-year history of Four Seasons residential offerings – the first time a project has sold out without going to public sales. As homeowners look for luxury residential experiences of the greatest quality, Four Seasons continues to be the address of choice for discerning buyers worldwide. We are incredibly proud to partner once again with Bright Start, who share our commitment to excellence in Dubai and around the globe."

Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah will complement the existing Four Seasons properties at Dubai International Financial Centre and Jumeirah Beach, while providing owners privacy and exclusivity through this distinct address. Homeowners of Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah will also have exclusive access to the services and amenities of both Dubai hotels.

"We are proud to partner with Four Seasons once again to expand our offerings in Dubai and reach an audience of homeowners from the UAE and around the globe who are looking for a new, service rich and thoughtfully designed living experience," says Shahab Lutfi, CEO, Bright Start. "We knew that these new Private Residences would become the address of choice in the city, but we have been amazed at the overwhelming interest and demand. We are thrilled that our new owners have chosen to make Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah their new home."

Four Seasons standalone Private Residences are led by a dedicated team of Four Seasons employees, including a Director of Residences, who deliver the legendary Four Seasons service experience, while caring for residents and their homes. In addition, Four Seasons enhanced health and safety program, Lead With Care, continues to be implemented at all Four Seasons Private Residences globally, providing residents confidence and trust that their wellbeing is a top priority.

Residents will also enjoy a private pool set amidst a beautifully landscaped deck overlooking the Dubai Water Canal, as well as state-of-the-art wellness facilities, a Kids Club and an outdoor playground. Residents can also book private services and experiences, including private personal training sessions in the fitness centre, beauty and wellness treatments in the tranquil spa, or enjoy a one-of-a-kind meal cooked by a professional chef in the comfort of their own home.

Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah will be the first in the Four Seasons standalone collection in the Middle East, and will join existing Four Seasons standalone Private Residences in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, along with upcoming projects in Marrakech and Lake Austin.

