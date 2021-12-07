Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Honors The Year's Best In Beauty Industry Leaders Select Winners of the 2021 CEW Beauty Creators Awards Across 30 Categories

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) held its 2021 Beauty Creators Awards, formally the Beauty Awards, to virtually announce the best products of the year, hosted by mother-daughter duo Julia and Batsheva Haart, stars of My Unorthodox Life. Winners across 30 categories were nominated from more than 1,300 product entries representing over 600 brands. The CEW annual awards remain the only beauty awards selected by the beauty industry insiders – thousands of the most influential brand executives, chemists, marketing professionals, beauty editors and experts in related fields.

"The CEW Beauty Awards have been the industry's highest honor for 27 years, annually recognizing the most innovative products and brands, and guiding consumers around what's new and noteworthy in an ever-evolving beauty space," says Carlotta Jacobson, President of CEW. "This year, we debuted some exciting elements, including a consumer vote, a new seal design and a Cheddar News series featuring select winners. Additionally, while the awards ceremony was held virtually, winners were also invited to an intimate live event, offering each a celebratory moment in the spotlight amongst peers," Jacobson added.

Sponsors included Firmenich, QVC, Beauty Inc, Financo, Cheddar News, Perfect Corp. YouCam Makeup, CVS Pharmacy, Satisfyer, NielsenIQ, Fairchild Media Group, Kaplow Communications, Elite World Group, Consultancy Media, Badger & Winters, presperse, NYSCC, The NPD Group and Ernst & Young.

Beauty Award Winners :

Anti-Aging:

Drunk Elephant Protini ™ Powerpeptide Resurf Serum

Bath and Body:

Supergoop! Glowscreen Body

CBD Beauty:

Burt's Bees Full-Spectrum CBD Facial Oil

Cleanser and Scrub:

Yes To Avocado Fragrance-Free Daily Cream Cleanser

Eye Product:

Too Faced Cosmetics Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette

Eye Treatment:

Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Eye Cream

Face Mask:

Youth To The People Superclay Purify + Clear Power Mask

Face Product:

The Ordinary Concealer

Moisturizer (Face):

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream

Skin Care Tools*:

RéVive Skincare RéVolve Contouring Massage Roller

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device

*Note: There was a tie in this category

Sun Product:

Supergoop! Glowscreen

Hair Coloring:

Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks

Hair Shampoo/Hair Conditioner:

Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Hair Style/Hair Care:

Bumble and bumble Bb.Curl Defining Cream

Hair Tools:

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Iconic Beauty Award:

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Indie Brand:

Ilia Beauty

Indie Skin Care:

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Ingredients and Formulation:

Grant Industries Inc. Granpowder BBP-700

Lip Product:

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics Crushed Oil Infused Gloss

Lip Treatment:

Too Faced Cosmetics Hangover Pillow Balm Lip Treatment

Makeup Tools:

Sephora Collection Total Original Sponge

Nail Product:

Essie Expressie by Essie in Crop Top and Roll

Men's Grooming:

KeepItAnchored Hair Anchoring Essence for Men

Men's Scent:

Dolce & Gabbana Fragrances K by Dolce & Gabbana Eau de Parfum

Women's Scent:

Gucci Bloom Profumo di Fiori Eau de Parfum

QVC Beauty Quest Award:

Gussi

Social Superstar:

MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil

Sustainability Excellence Award:

Aveda

Sexual Wellness:

The Honey Pot Company Organic Moisturizing Lubricant with Organic Strawberry Flavor

About CEW:

CEW is an international organization of 9,000+ individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

