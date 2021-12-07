ClimeCo Named on Inc. Magazine's 2021 Best in Business List for Environmental Services The 2nd annual list recognizes 147 private companies that put purpose before profit

BOYERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine named ClimeCo to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Environmental Services category. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards recognizes companies who have had an extraordinary impact on their clients and customers, communities, industries, the environment, and society, and honors those that have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference in the world.

From reforestation to plastic waste recovery, ClimeCo invests in a wide range of global projects that have a positive impact on the world.

The core of ClimeCo's business is to positively impact the world.

The core of ClimeCo's business is to positively impact the world through advising and solving environmental challenges with innovative, market-based solutions in the evolving low-carbon economy – adding value while enabling their partners and clients to go beyond business as usual.

ClimeCo is being recognized for its significant impact in the following areas: ClimeCo's development of a new protocol for the adipic acid industry, which expanded the utilization of a new abatement system to destroy greenhouse gas emissions; supporting the development of the Climate Action Reserve's Climate Forward program; providing funding to Restore the Earth Foundation (REF) to help finance seedlings for the planting of 4,000 acres at their Point-aux-Chenes reforestation project; and for being a global leader in the development of the world's first plastic credit that recovers post-consumer, non-recyclable, ocean bound plastic waste.

"At ClimeCo, we live by the phrase of making a difference today for a better world tomorrow. Thirteen years later, it's rewarding to see what our team has accomplished, yet we have so much more to do!" says William E. Flederbach, ClimeCo's President & CEO. "Our vertically integrated, low-carbon solutions company provides sustainability consulting, project design and implementation, investment, and environmental asset trade. We love what we do and who we do it with and are excited to see the incredible global momentum in this space."

ClimeCo continues to invest in a wide range of global projects that mitigate and sequester carbon and find innovative purposes for plastic waste. For more information about these projects or to discuss how ClimeCo can drive value for your organization, contact us at 484.415.0501, info@climeco.com , or through our website climeco.com . Be sure to follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using our handle, @ClimeCo.

About ClimeCo

ClimeCo is a respected advisor, transaction facilitator, trader, and developer of environmental commodity market products and related services. We specialize in voluntary carbon, regulated carbon, renewable energy credits, plastics credits, and regional criteria pollutant trading programs.

Inc. Magazine named ClimeCo to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the Environmental Services.

ClimeCo is a leader in the management and development of environmental commodities. We combine unrivaled commodity market expertise with engineering and environmental assessment, permitting and transaction structuring to help clients maximize their environmental assets and minimize their regulatory costs. (PRNewsfoto/ClimeCo)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClimeCo